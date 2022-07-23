Inbreeding Coefficient (F)

The inbreeding coefficient (F) quantifies the probability that two alleles at a locus are identical by descent. It ranges from 0 (no inbreeding) to 1 (complete inbreeding). In this context, F=2(1/2)⁵ indicates a specific level of inbreeding, which can be calculated based on the number of generations and the relatedness of the individuals involved.