Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below. Calculate F for any inbred members of this family.
Draw a separate hypothetical pedigree identifying the inbred individuals and the inbreeding pathways for each of the following inbreeding coefficients:
F=2(1/2)⁵
Key Concepts
Inbreeding Coefficient (F)
Pedigree Analysis
Inbreeding Pathways
The following is a partial pedigree of the British royal family. The family contains several inbred individuals and a number of inbreeding pathways. Carefully evaluate the pedigree, and identify the pathways and common ancestors that produce inbred individuals A (Alice in generation IV), B (George VI in generation VI), and C (Charles in generation VIII).
F=4(1/2)⁶
F=4(1/2)⁸
F=2(1/2)⁷