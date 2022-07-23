Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 38a
Chapter 4, Problem 38a

Draw a pedigree containing two parents and four children. Both of the parents have AB blood type. The first child is type A, the second child is type AB, and the third child is type B.


Assign the genotypes to these five people.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the ABO blood group system. Blood type is determined by the ABO gene, which has three alleles: IA, IB, and i. IA and IB are codominant, meaning both are expressed when present together, while i is recessive.
Assign the genotypes of the parents. Since both parents have AB blood type, their genotypes must be IAIB. This means each parent can pass on either the IA or IB allele to their offspring.
Determine the possible genotypes of the children. Use a Punnett square to cross the IAIB genotypes of the parents. The possible combinations are: IAIA (Type A), IAIB (Type AB), IBIB (Type B), and IAi or IBi (Type A or B, but i is not relevant here since all children have A, AB, or B types).
Assign the genotypes to the children based on their blood types: - The first child is Type A, so their genotype must be IAIA. - The second child is Type AB, so their genotype must be IAIB. - The third child is Type B, so their genotype must be IBIB.
Draw the pedigree. Represent the parents as a male (square) and female (circle) connected by a horizontal line. Below them, draw four vertical lines leading to the children (circles or squares depending on gender). Label each individual with their blood type and genotype: Parents (IAIB), First child (IAIA), Second child (IAIB), Third child (IBIB).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Blood Type Inheritance

Blood type is determined by the ABO gene, which has three alleles: A, B, and O. The A and B alleles are co-dominant, meaning that if both are present, the individual will have type AB blood. The O allele is recessive, so an individual must inherit two O alleles to have type O blood. Understanding these inheritance patterns is crucial for predicting the blood types of offspring based on parental genotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
Types of Maternal Inheritance

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an individual, while the phenotype is the observable expression of that genotype. For blood types, the genotype can be AA, AO, BB, BO, AB, or OO, which correspond to the phenotypes A, B, AB, and O. Knowing the genotypes of the parents allows us to predict the possible phenotypes of their children.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Pedigree Analysis

A pedigree is a diagram that depicts the genetic relationships and inheritance patterns within a family. It uses standardized symbols to represent individuals and their phenotypes, allowing for the visualization of how traits are passed down through generations. Analyzing a pedigree helps in understanding the likelihood of certain traits appearing in offspring based on the genotypes of the parents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Pedigree Flowchart
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.

What is the expected F₂ ratio?

633
views
Textbook Question

Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.

What genetic principle is the basis of this expected F₂ ratio?

462
views
Textbook Question

Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.

Give two examples of modified F₂ ratios produced by epistatic gene interactions and describe how gene interaction results in the ratios.

577
views
Textbook Question

Draw a pedigree containing two parents and four children. Both of the parents have an AB blood type. The first child is type A, the second child is type AB, and the third child is type B.

The fourth child tests as having blood type O, which is not possible given the parental genotypes. Look at the Figure below and read the description of the molecular process that generates ABO blood group antigens. What other mutation could account for this observation?

506
views
Textbook Question

Draw a pedigree containing two parents and four children. Both of the parents have AB blood type. The first child is type A, the second child is type AB, and the third child is type B.

What is the name of the genetic phenomenon producing this observation?

834
views