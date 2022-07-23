Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.
What is the expected F₂ ratio?
What genetic principle is the basis of this expected F₂ ratio?
Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.
Give two examples of modified F₂ ratios produced by epistatic gene interactions and describe how gene interaction results in the ratios.
Draw a pedigree containing two parents and four children. Both of the parents have an AB blood type. The first child is type A, the second child is type AB, and the third child is type B.
The fourth child tests as having blood type O, which is not possible given the parental genotypes. Look at the Figure below and read the description of the molecular process that generates ABO blood group antigens. What other mutation could account for this observation?
What is the name of the genetic phenomenon producing this observation?