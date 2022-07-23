Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.
What genetic principle is the basis of this expected F₂ ratio?
Give two examples of modified F₂ ratios produced by epistatic gene interactions and describe how gene interaction results in the ratios.
Draw a pedigree containing two parents and four children. Both of the parents have AB blood type. The first child is type A, the second child is type AB, and the third child is type B.
Assign the genotypes to these five people.
What is the name of the genetic phenomenon producing this observation?