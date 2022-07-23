Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 37b

Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.
What genetic principle is the basis of this expected F₂ ratio?

Epistasis is a genetic principle where one gene's expression masks or modifies the expression of another gene at a different locus. This interaction alters the expected Mendelian ratios in offspring.
In a dihybrid cross, the typical Mendelian F₂ ratio is 9:3:3:1, which assumes independent assortment and no interaction between genes. However, epistasis modifies this ratio depending on the type of interaction.
To understand the modified F₂ ratio, identify the type of epistasis involved. Common types include recessive epistasis (9:3:4), dominant epistasis (12:3:1), and duplicate gene interaction (15:1), among others.
Determine the phenotypic categories and how the alleles at one locus influence the expression of alleles at the second locus. For example, in recessive epistasis, the homozygous recessive genotype at one locus masks the expression of the other gene.
Finally, use a Punnett square or branch diagram to calculate the expected phenotypic ratios based on the specific type of epistatic interaction. This will help confirm the modified F₂ ratio.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epistasis

Epistasis refers to the interaction between genes where the expression of one gene is affected by one or more other genes. This can lead to modifications in phenotypic ratios, particularly in dihybrid crosses, where the expected Mendelian ratios may not occur due to the masking or altering effects of one gene over another.
Dihybrid Cross

A dihybrid cross involves two traits, each controlled by different genes, typically represented by two pairs of alleles. In a standard dihybrid cross, the expected phenotypic ratio in the F₂ generation is 9:3:3:1, assuming independent assortment. However, epistatic interactions can alter this ratio, leading to different outcomes.
Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance is the set of principles derived from Gregor Mendel's experiments with pea plants, which describe how traits are passed from parents to offspring. These principles include the law of segregation and the law of independent assortment, which form the basis for predicting genetic ratios in offspring, although epistatic interactions can complicate these predictions.
