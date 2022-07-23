The wild-type allele of a gene has an A–T base pair at a particular location in its sequence, and a mutant allele of the same gene has a G–C base pair at the same location. Otherwise, the sequences of the two alleles are identical. Does this information tell you anything about the dominance relationship of the alleles? Explain why or why not.
Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.
Give two examples of modified F₂ ratios produced by epistatic gene interactions and describe how gene interaction results in the ratios.
What is the expected F₂ ratio?
What genetic principle is the basis of this expected F₂ ratio?
Draw a pedigree containing two parents and four children. Both of the parents have AB blood type. The first child is type A, the second child is type AB, and the third child is type B.
Assign the genotypes to these five people.
The fourth child tests as having blood type O, which is not possible given the parental genotypes. Look at the Figure below and read the description of the molecular process that generates ABO blood group antigens. What other mutation could account for this observation?
What is the name of the genetic phenomenon producing this observation?