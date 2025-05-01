Skip to main content
Feather color in parakeets is produced by the blending of pigments from two biosynthetic pathways shown below. Four independently assorting genes (A, B, C, and D) produce enzymes that catalyze separate steps of the pathways. For the questions below, use an uppercase letter to indicate a dominant allele producing full enzymatic activity and a lowercase letter to indicate a recessive allele producing no functional enzyme. Feather colors produced by mixing pigments are green (yellow + blue) and purple (red + blue). Red, yellow, and blue feathers result from the production of one colored pigment, and white results from the absence of pigment production.
Diagram illustrating two biosynthetic pathways for feather color in parakeets, showing enzyme interactions and pigment production.
If a pure-breeding blue strain of parakeet (aa BB CC DD) is crossed to one that is pure-breeding purple, predict the genotype(s) and phenotype(s) of the F1. Show your work

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes of the parental strains: The pure-breeding blue strain has genotype aa BB CC DD, and the pure-breeding purple strain must have dominant alleles for enzymes producing red and blue pigments. Since purple is a mix of red and blue, the purple strain must have at least one dominant allele for Enzyme A (A) and Enzyme B (B) in Pathway I to produce red, and dominant alleles for Enzyme C (C) and Enzyme B (B) in Pathway II to produce blue. Therefore, the purple strain genotype is AA BB CC DD.
Determine the F1 genotype by crossing the two parental genotypes: Cross aa BB CC DD (blue) with AA BB CC DD (purple). Since the genes assort independently, the F1 offspring will be heterozygous for gene A (Aa) and homozygous dominant for B, C, and D (BB CC DD).
Analyze enzyme activity in the F1: The heterozygous Aa genotype means Enzyme A is functional (dominant allele present), so Pathway I can produce red pigment. The BB genotype means Enzyme B is functional, allowing conversion to yellow in Pathway I and blue in Pathway II. The CC genotype means Enzyme C is functional, so Pathway II can produce the blue pigment. The DD genotype is also functional but not directly involved in pigment production here.
Predict the pigments produced in the F1: Pathway I produces red pigment (due to functional Enzyme A and B), and Pathway II produces blue pigment (due to functional Enzyme C and B). The combination of red and blue pigments results in purple feathers.
Summarize the F1 phenotype and genotype: The F1 genotype is Aa BB CC DD, and the phenotype is purple feathers, resulting from the combination of red and blue pigments produced by the two biosynthetic pathways.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Assortment of Genes

Independent assortment refers to the principle that genes located on different chromosomes are inherited independently of each other. In this question, genes A, B, C, and D assort independently, meaning the alleles for each gene segregate without influencing the others, which affects the combination of enzymes produced and thus pigment synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment

Enzyme Function and Allelic Dominance

Each gene codes for an enzyme that catalyzes a step in pigment biosynthesis. Dominant alleles (uppercase) produce functional enzymes, while recessive alleles (lowercase) produce nonfunctional enzymes. The presence or absence of enzyme activity determines which pigments are synthesized, influencing feather color.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance

Biosynthetic Pathways and Pigment Blending

Two separate biosynthetic pathways produce pigments that combine to form feather colors. Pathway I produces red and yellow pigments, while Pathway II produces blue pigment. The mixing of pigments (yellow + blue = green, red + blue = purple) explains the observed feather colors based on enzyme activity in each pathway.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:44
Repair Pathways
Textbook Question

Strains of petunias come in four pure-breeding colors: white, blue, red, and purple. White petunias are produced when plants synthesize no flower pigment. Blue petunias and red petunias are produced when plants synthesize blue or red pigment only. Purple petunias are produced in plants that synthesize both red and blue pigment (the mixture of red and blue makes purple). Flower-color pigments are synthesized by gene action in two separate pigment-producing biochemical pathways. Pathway I contains gene A that produces an enzyme to catalyze conversion of a colorless pigment designated to blue pigment. In Pathway II, the enzymatic product of gene B converts the colorless pigment designated to red pigment. The two genes assort independently.

True-breeding red petunias are crossed to pure-breeding blue petunias, and all the F₁ progeny have purple flowers. If the F₁ are allowed to self-fertilize and produce the F₂, what is the expected phenotypic distribution of the F₂ progeny? Show your work.

Textbook Question

Feather color in parakeets is produced by the blending of pigments from two biosynthetic pathways shown below. Four independently assorting genes (A, B, C, and D) produce enzymes that catalyze separate steps of the pathways. For the questions below, use an uppercase letter to indicate a dominant allele producing full enzymatic activity and a lowercase letter to indicate a recessive allele producing no functional enzyme. Feather colors produced by mixing pigments are green (yellow + blue) and purple (red + blue). Red, yellow, and blue feathers result from the production of one colored pigment, and white results from the absence of pigment production.

What is the genotype of a pure-breeding purple parakeet strain? 

Textbook Question

Feather color in parakeets is produced by the blending of pigments from two biosynthetic pathways shown below. Four independently assorting genes (A, B, C, and D) produce enzymes that catalyze separate steps of the pathways. For the questions below, use an uppercase letter to indicate a dominant allele producing full enzymatic activity and a lowercase letter to indicate a recessive allele producing no functional enzyme. Feather colors produced by mixing pigments are green (yellow + blue) and purple (red + blue). Red, yellow, and blue feathers result from the production of one colored pigment, and white results from the absence of pigment production.

What is the genotype of a pure-breeding yellow strain of parakeet? 

Textbook Question

Feather color in parakeets is produced by the blending of pigments from two biosynthetic pathways shown below. Four independently assorting genes (A, B, C, and D) produce enzymes that catalyze separate steps of the pathways. For the questions below, use an uppercase letter to indicate a dominant allele producing full enzymatic activity and a lowercase letter to indicate a recessive allele producing no functional enzyme. Feather colors produced by mixing pigments are green (yellow + blue) and purple (red + blue). Red, yellow, and blue feathers result from production of one colored pigment, and white results from absence of pigment production.

If F₁ birds identified in part (c) are mated at random, what phenotypes do you expect in the F₂ generation? What are the ratios among phenotypes? Show your work. 

Textbook Question

Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.

Is there any evidence of variable expressivity in this family? Explain. 

Textbook Question

Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.

Is there evidence of incomplete penetrance in this family? Explain. 

