Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 5a

In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).
a. List the genotypes for green, yellow, blue, and albino budgies

1
Step 1: Understand the genetic basis of feather color in budgies. The color is determined by two independently assorting genes: one gene controls yellow pigment (Y/y), and the other controls blue pigment (B/b). Dominant alleles (Y and B) lead to pigment production, while recessive alleles (y and b) result in no pigment production.
Step 2: Determine the genotype for green budgies. Green feathers result from the production of both yellow and blue pigments. This requires at least one dominant allele for each gene (Y_ and B_). The underscore (_) indicates that the second allele can be either dominant or recessive.
Step 3: Determine the genotype for yellow budgies. Yellow feathers result from the production of yellow pigment only, which requires at least one dominant allele for the yellow pigment gene (Y_), but both alleles for the blue pigment gene must be recessive (bb).
Step 4: Determine the genotype for blue budgies. Blue feathers result from the production of blue pigment only, which requires at least one dominant allele for the blue pigment gene (B_), but both alleles for the yellow pigment gene must be recessive (yy).
Step 5: Determine the genotype for albino (white) budgies. White feathers result from the absence of both yellow and blue pigments, which requires both alleles for the yellow pigment gene to be recessive (yy) and both alleles for the blue pigment gene to be recessive (bb).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alleles and Genotypes

Alleles are different forms of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. In the case of budgies, the alleles Y (dominant) and y (recessive) control yellow pigment, while B (dominant) and b (recessive) control blue pigment. The combination of these alleles determines the genotype, which is the genetic makeup of an organism, influencing its phenotype, or observable traits.
Dominance and Recessiveness

In genetics, dominance refers to the relationship between alleles, where a dominant allele can mask the effect of a recessive allele in a heterozygous genotype. For budgies, the presence of at least one Y allele results in yellow pigment, while the presence of at least one B allele results in blue pigment. Recessive traits, such as those expressed by the y and b alleles, only manifest when an organism is homozygous for those alleles.
Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles for different traits segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. In budgies, the genes controlling feather color (Y/y and B/b) assort independently, allowing for various combinations of alleles. This principle explains the different phenotypes observed, such as green, yellow, blue, and albino budgies, based on the combinations of dominant and recessive alleles.
