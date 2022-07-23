Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 4c

Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.
The serine biosynthetic pathway is a three-step pathway in which each step is catalyzed by the enzyme product of a different gene, identified as enzymes A, B, and C in the diagram below.


Diagram of the serine biosynthetic pathway with enzymes A, B, and C.
Mutant 1 grows only on min + Ser. In addition to growth on min + Ser, mutant 2 also grows on min + 3-PHP and min + 3-PS. Mutant 3 grows on min + 3-PS and min + Ser. Identify the step of the serine biosynthesis pathway at which each mutant is defective.

Step 1: Understand the serine biosynthetic pathway diagram. The pathway starts with 3-Phosphoglycerate, which is converted to 3-Phospho-hydroxypyruvate (3-PHP) by Enzyme A. Then, 3-PHP is converted to 3-Phosphoserine (3-PS) by Enzyme B. Finally, 3-PS is converted to Serine (Ser) by Enzyme C.
Step 2: Analyze the growth patterns of the mutants. Mutant 1 grows only when provided with 3-PS, indicating it cannot synthesize 3-PS from 3-PHP. This suggests a defect in Enzyme B.
Step 3: Mutant 2 grows when provided with 3-PHP or 3-PS, indicating it cannot synthesize 3-PHP from 3-Phosphoglycerate. This suggests a defect in Enzyme A.
Step 4: Mutant 3 grows when provided with 3-PS or Serine, indicating it cannot synthesize Serine from 3-PS. This suggests a defect in Enzyme C.
Step 5: Assign the defective step for each mutant based on the analysis: Mutant 1 is defective in the step catalyzed by Enzyme B, Mutant 2 is defective in the step catalyzed by Enzyme A, and Mutant 3 is defective in the step catalyzed by Enzyme C.

Serine Biosynthetic Pathway

The serine biosynthetic pathway is a metabolic route that converts 3-phosphoglycerate into serine through a series of enzymatic reactions. This pathway involves three key enzymes, A, B, and C, each catalyzing a specific step. Understanding this pathway is crucial for identifying where mutations may disrupt serine production in bacterial mutants.
Repair Pathways

Mutant Analysis

In genetics, mutant analysis involves studying organisms with specific genetic alterations to determine the effects on metabolic pathways. By observing which media the mutants can grow on, researchers can infer which enzymes are functional or defective, thus pinpointing the specific step in the biosynthetic pathway that is affected by each mutation.
Chi Square Analysis

Minimal vs. Complete Medium

Minimal medium contains only the essential nutrients required for growth, while complete medium provides additional nutrients, including amino acids like serine. The ability of bacterial colonies to grow on minimal medium indicates their capacity to synthesize necessary compounds, such as serine, which is vital for understanding the implications of mutations in the serine biosynthetic pathway.
