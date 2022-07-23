Dr. O. Sophila, a close friend of Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, reviews the results Dr. Dopsis obtained in his experiment with iris plants described in Genetic Analysis 4.3. Dr. Sophila thinks the F₂ progeny demonstrate that a single gene with incomplete dominance has produced a 1:2:1 ratio. Dr. Dopsis insists his proposal of recessive epistasis producing a 9:4:3 ratio in the F₂ is correct. To test his proposal, Dr. Dopsis examines the F₂ data under the assumptions of the single-gene incomplete dominance model using chi-square analysis. Calculate and interpret this chi-square value. Can Dr. Dopsis reject the single-gene incomplete dominance model on the basis of this analysis? Explain why or why not.
The wild-type allele of a gene has an A–T base pair at a particular location in its sequence, and a mutant allele of the same gene has a G–C base pair at the same location. Otherwise, the sequences of the two alleles are identical. Does this information tell you anything about the dominance relationship of the alleles? Explain why or why not.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Alleles and Genetic Variation
Dominance Relationships
Genotype-Phenotype Correlation
In a breed of domestic cattle, horns can appear on males and on females. Males and females can also be hornless. The following crosses are performed with parents from pure-breeding lines.
Explain the inheritance of this phenotype in cattle, and assign genotypes to all cattle in each cross.
Cross-1 shown in the following figure illustrates genetic complementation of flower-color mutants. The produced from this cross of two pure-breeding mutant parental plants are dihybrid (CcPp) and have wild-type flower color. If these F₁ are allowed to self-fertilize, what phenotypes are expected in the F₂ , and what are the expected ratios of the phenotypes?
Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.
What is the expected F₂ ratio?
Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.
What genetic principle is the basis of this expected F₂ ratio?
Epistatic gene interaction results in a modification of the F₂ dihybrid ratio.
Give two examples of modified F₂ ratios produced by epistatic gene interactions and describe how gene interaction results in the ratios.