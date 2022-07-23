Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Chapter 4, Problem 33

Dr. O. Sophila, a close friend of Dr. Ara B. Dopsis, reviews the results Dr. Dopsis obtained in his experiment with iris plants described in Genetic Analysis 4.3. Dr. Sophila thinks the F₂ progeny demonstrate that a single gene with incomplete dominance has produced a 1:2:1 ratio. Dr. Dopsis insists his proposal of recessive epistasis producing a 9:4:3 ratio in the F₂ is correct. To test his proposal, Dr. Dopsis examines the F₂ data under the assumptions of the single-gene incomplete dominance model using chi-square analysis. Calculate and interpret this chi-square value. Can Dr. Dopsis reject the single-gene incomplete dominance model on the basis of this analysis? Explain why or why not.

Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine whether the F₂ data supports the single-gene incomplete dominance model (1:2:1 ratio) using chi-square analysis. This involves comparing observed data to expected data under the 1:2:1 hypothesis.
Step 2: Calculate the expected values. If the total number of F₂ progeny is given, divide the total into the expected proportions based on the 1:2:1 ratio. For example, if there are N total progeny, the expected numbers for each phenotype would be (1/4)N, (1/2)N, and (1/4)N for the respective phenotypes.
Step 3: Apply the chi-square formula. The chi-square formula is χ² = Σ((O - E)² / E), where O represents the observed values for each phenotype, and E represents the expected values. For each phenotype, calculate the difference between observed (O) and expected (E), square it, divide by the expected value, and sum these values across all phenotypes.
Step 4: Determine the degrees of freedom. The degrees of freedom (df) for a chi-square test is calculated as the number of phenotypic categories minus 1. In this case, there are three categories (1:2:1), so df = 3 - 1 = 2.
Step 5: Compare the chi-square value to the critical value. Using a chi-square distribution table, find the critical value for df = 2 at a chosen significance level (e.g., 0.05). If the calculated χ² value exceeds the critical value, the single-gene incomplete dominance model can be rejected. Otherwise, it cannot be rejected. Interpret the result in the context of the problem.

Incomplete Dominance

Incomplete dominance is a genetic phenomenon where the phenotype of heterozygotes is intermediate between those of the homozygotes. This results in a blending of traits, leading to a 1:2:1 phenotypic ratio in the offspring when two heterozygous individuals are crossed. For example, crossing red and white flowers may produce pink flowers, illustrating this concept.
Epistasis

Epistasis refers to the interaction between genes where the expression of one gene is masked or modified by another gene. In the case of recessive epistasis, a homozygous recessive genotype at one locus can prevent the expression of alleles at a second locus, leading to a modified phenotypic ratio, such as 9:4:3 in the F₂ generation. This concept is crucial for understanding complex inheritance patterns.
Chi-Square Analysis

Chi-square analysis is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between observed and expected frequencies in categorical data. In genetics, it helps assess whether the observed ratios of phenotypes fit a specific inheritance model, such as incomplete dominance or epistasis. A high chi-square value indicates a significant deviation from the expected ratio, which can lead to rejecting a hypothesis.
