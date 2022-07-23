Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 26a

Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:
Table showing summer squash crosses and fruit color ratios for genetics study.
Examine the results of each cross and predict how many genes are responsible for fruit-color determination in summer squash. Justify your answer. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the results of each cross in the table. Cross I shows that when Y₁ (yellow) is crossed with G₁ (green), the F₁ generation is all yellow, and the F₂ generation has a 3:1 ratio of yellow to green. This suggests a single gene with complete dominance, where yellow is dominant over green.
In Cross II, Y₂ (yellow) crossed with G₁ (green) produces an F₁ generation that is all green, and the F₂ generation has a 3:1 ratio of green to yellow. This indicates a single gene with complete dominance, but in this case, green is dominant over yellow. This suggests that Y₂ and G₁ involve a different gene than Y₁ and G₁.
In Cross III, Y₁ (yellow) crossed with Y₂ (yellow) produces an F₁ generation that is all yellow, and the F₂ generation has a 13:3 ratio of yellow to green. This ratio is characteristic of a dihybrid cross with epistasis, where two genes interact to determine the phenotype.
Based on the results of all three crosses, it can be concluded that two genes are responsible for fruit-color determination in summer squash. The first gene determines yellow or green color in Cross I, while the second gene determines green or yellow color in Cross II. The interaction between these two genes is evident in Cross III, where epistasis affects the phenotypic ratio.
To justify the conclusion, analyze the phenotypic ratios in the F₂ generations. The 3:1 ratios in Crosses I and II are consistent with Mendelian inheritance for single genes, while the 13:3 ratio in Cross III indicates a more complex interaction between two genes, confirming the involvement of two genes in fruit-color determination.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive traits. In this context, yellow fruit color is dominant over green. Understanding these principles helps in predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses and the ratios of phenotypes in the offspring.
Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios describe the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. The ratios observed in the F2 generation of the crosses indicate how many genes may be involved in determining fruit color. Analyzing these ratios is crucial for deducing the genetic basis of the traits.
Gene Interaction

Gene interaction occurs when two or more genes influence a single trait, which can lead to complex inheritance patterns. In the case of summer squash, the varying ratios of yellow to green fruit in the F2 generation suggest that multiple genes may be involved in determining fruit color, necessitating an analysis of how these genes interact.
