The crosses shown are performed between morning glories whose flower color is determined as described in Problem 24. Use the segregation data to determine the genotype of each parental plant.
Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:
If the F₁ of Crosses I and II are mated, predict the phenotype ratio of the progeny.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Mendelian Genetics
Phenotypic Ratios
Test Cross
Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:
Examine the results of each cross and predict how many genes are responsible for fruit-color determination in summer squash. Justify your answer.
Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:
Using clearly defined symbols of your choice, give the genotypes of parental, F₁, and F₂ plants in each cross.
Marfan syndrome is an autosomal dominant disorder in humans. It results from mutation of a gene on chromosome 15 that produces the connective tissue protein fibrillin. In its wild-type form, fibrillin gives connective tissues, such as cartilage, elasticity. When mutated, however, fibrillin is rigid and produces a range of phenotypic complications, including excessive growth of the long bones of the leg and arm, sunken chest, dislocation of the lens of the eye, and susceptibility to aortic aneurysm, which can lead to sudden death in some cases. Different sets of symptoms are seen among various family members, as shown in the pedigree below. Each quadrant of the circles and squares represents a different symptom, as the key indicates.
All cases of Marfan syndrome are caused by mutation of the fibrillin gene, and all family members with Marfan syndrome carry the same mutant allele. What do the differences shown in the phenotypes of family members say about the expression of the mutant allele?
Yeast are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that grow in culture as either haploids or diploids. Diploid yeast are generated when two haploid strains fuse together. Seven haploid mutant strains of yeast exhibit similar normal growth habit at 25°C, but at 37°C, they show different growth capabilities. The table below displays the growth pattern.
Hypothesize about the nature of the mutation affecting each of these mutant yeast strains, including why strains B and G display different growth habit at 37°C than the other strains.
Yeast are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that grow in culture as either haploids or diploids. Diploid yeast are generated when two haploid strains fuse together. Seven haploid mutant strains of yeast exhibit similar normal growth habit at 25°C, but at 37°C, they show different growth capabilities. The table below displays the growth pattern.
Researchers induce fusion in pairs of haploid yeast strains (all possible combinations), and the resulting diploids are tested for their ability to grow at 37°C. The results of the growth experiment are shown below. How many different genes are mutated among these seven yeast strains? Identify the strains that represent each gene mutation.