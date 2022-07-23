Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 26c
Chapter 4, Problem 26c

Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:
Table showing crosses of summer squash with phenotypic ratios for yellow and green fruit.
If the F₁ of Crosses I and II are mated, predict the phenotype ratio of the progeny. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the table provided to understand the phenotypic ratios for each cross. Cross I involves Y₁ (yellow) × G₁ (green), producing all yellow F₁ progeny, and F₂ progeny with a 3/4 yellow : 1/4 green ratio. Cross II involves Y₂ (yellow) × G₁ (green), producing all green F₁ progeny, and F₂ progeny with a 3/4 green : 1/4 yellow ratio.
Determine the genetic basis for the phenotypic ratios observed. The results suggest that Y₁ and Y₂ are controlled by different genetic mechanisms or alleles, and their interaction with G₁ produces distinct phenotypic outcomes. This indicates that multiple genes or alleles are involved in determining fruit color.
When the F₁ progeny of Crosses I and II are mated, consider the genetic contributions from both parents. The F₁ progeny from Cross I are all yellow, likely homozygous or heterozygous for the Y₁ allele. The F₁ progeny from Cross II are all green, likely homozygous or heterozygous for the Y₂ allele. Their mating will involve combinations of Y₁, Y₂, and G₁ alleles.
Use a Punnett square to predict the genotype combinations of the progeny from the F₁ × F₁ cross. Include all possible combinations of Y₁, Y₂, and G₁ alleles, and determine the phenotypic outcomes based on dominance and epistasis relationships observed in the table.
Calculate the phenotypic ratio of the progeny based on the Punnett square results. Consider how the dominance and epistasis relationships between Y₁, Y₂, and G₁ influence the expression of yellow and green fruit colors in the progeny.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant traits mask the expression of recessive ones. In this case, yellow fruit (Y) is dominant over green fruit (G), influencing the phenotypic ratios observed in the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring resulting from genetic crosses. These ratios are derived from the combinations of alleles contributed by the parents. For example, the F2 generation from the crosses shows specific ratios of yellow to green fruit, which can be predicted based on the inheritance patterns of the alleles involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Test Cross

A test cross is a breeding experiment used to determine the genotype of an individual exhibiting a dominant phenotype. By crossing the individual with a homozygous recessive counterpart, the resulting offspring can reveal whether the dominant individual is homozygous or heterozygous. In the context of the question, understanding the outcomes of the test crosses helps predict the phenotypic ratios of the progeny when F1 individuals are mated.
Recommended video:
Guided course
26:08
Trihybrid Cross
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The crosses shown are performed between morning glories whose flower color is determined as described in Problem 24. Use the segregation data to determine the genotype of each parental plant.


512
views
Textbook Question

Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:

Examine the results of each cross and predict how many genes are responsible for fruit-color determination in summer squash. Justify your answer. 

488
views
Textbook Question

Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:

Using clearly defined symbols of your choice, give the genotypes of parental, F₁, and F₂ plants in each cross. 

428
views
Textbook Question

Marfan syndrome is an autosomal dominant disorder in humans. It results from mutation of a gene on chromosome 15 that produces the connective tissue protein fibrillin. In its wild-type form, fibrillin gives connective tissues, such as cartilage, elasticity. When mutated, however, fibrillin is rigid and produces a range of phenotypic complications, including excessive growth of the long bones of the leg and arm, sunken chest, dislocation of the lens of the eye, and susceptibility to aortic aneurysm, which can lead to sudden death in some cases. Different sets of symptoms are seen among various family members, as shown in the pedigree below. Each quadrant of the circles and squares represents a different symptom, as the key indicates.

All cases of Marfan syndrome are caused by mutation of the fibrillin gene, and all family members with Marfan syndrome carry the same mutant allele. What do the differences shown in the phenotypes of family members say about the expression of the mutant allele?

689
views
Textbook Question

Yeast are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that grow in culture as either haploids or diploids. Diploid yeast are generated when two haploid strains fuse together. Seven haploid mutant strains of yeast exhibit similar normal growth habit at 25°C, but at 37°C, they show different growth capabilities. The table below displays the growth pattern.

Hypothesize about the nature of the mutation affecting each of these mutant yeast strains, including why strains B and G display different growth habit at 37°C than the other strains.

537
views
Textbook Question

Yeast are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that grow in culture as either haploids or diploids. Diploid yeast are generated when two haploid strains fuse together. Seven haploid mutant strains of yeast exhibit similar normal growth habit at 25°C, but at 37°C, they show different growth capabilities. The table below displays the growth pattern.

Researchers induce fusion in pairs of haploid yeast strains (all possible combinations), and the resulting diploids are tested for their ability to grow at 37°C. The results of the growth experiment are shown below. How many different genes are mutated among these seven yeast strains? Identify the strains that represent each gene mutation.

830
views