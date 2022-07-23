Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 26b
Chapter 4, Problem 26b

Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:
Table showing crosses of summer squash with genotypes and phenotypic ratios.
Using clearly defined symbols of your choice, give the genotypes of parental, F₁, and F₂ plants in each cross. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define symbols for the alleles: Let 'Y' represent the dominant allele for yellow fruit and 'y' represent the recessive allele for green fruit. Additionally, introduce a second gene with alleles 'G' (dominant) and 'g' (recessive) to account for the observed phenotypic ratios.
Analyze Cross I: The parental cross Y₁ (yellow) × G₁ (green) produces an F₁ generation that is all yellow. This suggests that Y₁ is homozygous dominant (YY) for the yellow trait, and G₁ is homozygous recessive (yy). The F₂ generation shows a 3:1 ratio of yellow to green, consistent with a single-gene Mendelian inheritance pattern.
Analyze Cross II: The parental cross Y₂ (yellow) × G₁ (green) produces an F₁ generation that is all green. This indicates that Y₂ is homozygous recessive (yy) for the yellow trait but carries a dominant allele (GG or Gg) for green. The F₂ generation shows a 3:1 ratio of green to yellow, consistent with a single-gene Mendelian inheritance pattern for the second gene.
Analyze Cross III: The parental cross Y₁ (yellow) × Y₂ (yellow) produces an F₁ generation that is all yellow. The F₂ generation shows a 13:3 ratio of yellow to green, which suggests epistasis. This means that one gene (likely the 'G' gene) is masking the expression of the other gene (the 'Y' gene).
Summarize genotypes: For Cross I, the parental genotypes are Y₁ = YY and G₁ = yy. For Cross II, the parental genotypes are Y₂ = yyGG (or yyGg) and G₁ = yy. For Cross III, the parental genotypes are Y₁ = YY and Y₂ = yyGG (or yyGg). The F₁ and F₂ genotypes can be deduced based on these parental genotypes and the observed phenotypic ratios.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, specifically the alleles present for a particular trait. Phenotype, on the other hand, is the observable expression of that genotype, influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. In the context of the squash crosses, the genotypes determine whether the fruit will be yellow or green, while the phenotypes are the actual colors of the fruit produced.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance describes the patterns of inheritance for traits controlled by single genes, as established by Gregor Mendel's experiments. It includes concepts such as dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant alleles mask the expression of recessive ones. The results from the squash crosses illustrate these principles, showing how yellow (dominant) and green (recessive) traits are inherited across generations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It allows for the visualization of how alleles from each parent combine in the offspring. In the case of the summer squash, constructing Punnett squares for each cross would help clarify the expected ratios of yellow and green fruit in the F1 and F2 generations based on the parental genotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Blue flower color is produced in a species of morning glories when dominant alleles are present at two gene loci, A and B. (Plants with the genotype have blue flowers.) Purple flowers result when a dominant allele is present at only one of the two gene loci, A or B. (Plants with the genotypes and are purple.) Flowers are red when the plant is homozygous recessive for each gene (i.e., aabb).

If an F₁ plant is backcrossed to one of the pure-breeding parental plants, what is the expected ratio of phenotypes among progeny? Why is the phenotype ratio the same regardless of which parental strain is selected for the backcross?

777
views
Textbook Question

The crosses shown are performed between morning glories whose flower color is determined as described in Problem 24. Use the segregation data to determine the genotype of each parental plant.


512
views
Textbook Question

Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:

Examine the results of each cross and predict how many genes are responsible for fruit-color determination in summer squash. Justify your answer. 

488
views
Textbook Question

Two pure-breeding strains of summer squash producing yellow fruit, Y₁ and Y₂, are each crossed to a pure-breeding strain of summer squash producing green fruit, G₁, and to one another. The following results are obtained:

If the F₁ of Crosses I and II are mated, predict the phenotype ratio of the progeny. 

531
views
Textbook Question

Marfan syndrome is an autosomal dominant disorder in humans. It results from mutation of a gene on chromosome 15 that produces the connective tissue protein fibrillin. In its wild-type form, fibrillin gives connective tissues, such as cartilage, elasticity. When mutated, however, fibrillin is rigid and produces a range of phenotypic complications, including excessive growth of the long bones of the leg and arm, sunken chest, dislocation of the lens of the eye, and susceptibility to aortic aneurysm, which can lead to sudden death in some cases. Different sets of symptoms are seen among various family members, as shown in the pedigree below. Each quadrant of the circles and squares represents a different symptom, as the key indicates.

All cases of Marfan syndrome are caused by mutation of the fibrillin gene, and all family members with Marfan syndrome carry the same mutant allele. What do the differences shown in the phenotypes of family members say about the expression of the mutant allele?

689
views
Textbook Question

Yeast are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that grow in culture as either haploids or diploids. Diploid yeast are generated when two haploid strains fuse together. Seven haploid mutant strains of yeast exhibit similar normal growth habit at 25°C, but at 37°C, they show different growth capabilities. The table below displays the growth pattern.

Hypothesize about the nature of the mutation affecting each of these mutant yeast strains, including why strains B and G display different growth habit at 37°C than the other strains.

537
views