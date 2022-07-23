Blue flower color is produced in a species of morning glories when dominant alleles are present at two gene loci, A and B. (Plants with the genotype have blue flowers.) Purple flowers result when a dominant allele is present at only one of the two gene loci, A or B. (Plants with the genotypes and are purple.) Flowers are red when the plant is homozygous recessive for each gene (i.e., aabb).

If an F₁ plant is backcrossed to one of the pure-breeding parental plants, what is the expected ratio of phenotypes among progeny? Why is the phenotype ratio the same regardless of which parental strain is selected for the backcross?