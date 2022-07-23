Skip to main content
Chapter 5, Problem 31b

A genetic study of an early onset form of heart disease identifies 10 families containing members with the condition. No clear dominant or recessive pattern of inheritance is evident, but an analysis of SNP markers for five families detects a strong association with a marker on chromosome 12, and genetic linkage analysis for the marker produces a lod score of 2.2.


What next step do you recommend for this genetic analysis?

Review the lod score of 2.2: A lod score of 2.2 suggests some evidence of linkage, but it does not meet the conventional threshold of 3.0 for significant linkage. This means further investigation is needed to confirm the association between the marker on chromosome 12 and the heart disease trait.
Expand the study to include more families: Increasing the sample size by analyzing additional families with the condition can provide more statistical power to detect linkage and potentially raise the lod score above the significance threshold.
Perform fine mapping around the associated SNP marker: Narrow down the region on chromosome 12 by analyzing additional SNP markers in the vicinity of the associated marker. This can help identify the specific gene or genetic variant responsible for the condition.
Conduct functional studies on candidate genes: Once a smaller region or specific gene is identified, investigate the biological function of the candidate genes in that region to determine their potential role in early onset heart disease.
Consider whole-genome sequencing (WGS): If fine mapping and candidate gene analysis do not yield conclusive results, WGS can be used to identify rare variants or structural changes in the genome that may contribute to the condition.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SNP Markers

Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) are variations at a single position in a DNA sequence among individuals. They are crucial in genetic studies as they can serve as markers for identifying genetic associations with diseases. In this context, the strong association with a SNP marker on chromosome 12 suggests that this region may contain genes influencing the early onset heart disease.
Lod Score

The lod score (logarithm of the odds) is a statistical measure used to evaluate the likelihood of genetic linkage between a trait and a marker. A lod score of 2.2 indicates a significant association, suggesting that the marker is likely linked to the disease-causing gene. This score helps researchers determine whether to pursue further genetic analysis in the identified region.
Genetic Linkage Analysis

Genetic linkage analysis is a method used to map genes by studying the co-inheritance of traits and genetic markers within families. It helps identify regions of the genome that may harbor genes associated with specific diseases. In this case, the analysis has provided evidence for a potential genetic basis for the heart disease, guiding future research directions.
