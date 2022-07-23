Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 32a

In experiments published in 1918 that sought to verify and expand the genetic linkage and recombination theory proposed by Morgan, Thomas Bregger studied potential genetic linkage in corn (Zea mays) for genes controlling kernel color (colored is dominant to colorless) and starch content (starchy is dominant to waxy). Bregger performed two crosses. In Cross 1, pure-breeding colored, starchy-kernel plants (C1 Wx/C1 Wx) were crossed to plants pure-breeding for colorless, waxy kernels (c1 wx/c1 wx). The F₁ of this cross were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:
Table showing phenotypes and their corresponding numbers from genetic experiments on corn.
In Cross 2, plants pure-breeding for colored, waxy kernels (C1 wx/C1 wx) and colorless, starchy kernels (c1 Wx/c1 Wx) were mated, and their F₁ were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:
Table displaying phenotypes and their corresponding numbers from genetic experiments on corn.
For each set of test-cross progeny, determine whether genetic linkage or independent assortment is more strongly supported by the data. Explain the rationale for your answer.

Step 1: Understand the problem and the genetic setup. The problem involves analyzing test-cross progeny data from two crosses to determine whether the genes for kernel color (C1/c1) and starch content (Wx/wx) in corn are linked or assort independently. Genetic linkage occurs when genes are located close together on the same chromosome, leading to non-Mendelian ratios of progeny phenotypes.
Step 2: Identify the parental and recombinant phenotypes in each cross. For Cross 1, the parental phenotypes are 'colored, starchy' and 'colorless, waxy,' while the recombinant phenotypes are 'colored, waxy' and 'colorless, starchy.' For Cross 2, the parental phenotypes are 'colored, waxy' and 'colorless, starchy,' while the recombinant phenotypes are 'colored, starchy' and 'colorless, waxy.'
Step 3: Analyze the progeny numbers for each cross. In Cross 1, the parental phenotypes ('colored, starchy' and 'colorless, waxy') are more frequent (858 and 781) than the recombinant phenotypes ('colored, waxy' and 'colorless, starchy') (310 and 311). In Cross 2, the parental phenotypes ('colored, waxy' and 'colorless, starchy') are more frequent (340 and 298) than the recombinant phenotypes ('colored, starchy' and 'colorless, waxy') (115 and 92).
Step 4: Compare the observed progeny ratios to the expected ratios under independent assortment. If the genes assort independently, all four phenotypes should appear in roughly equal numbers. However, in both crosses, the parental phenotypes are significantly more frequent than the recombinant phenotypes, suggesting that the genes are linked.
Step 5: Conclude that genetic linkage is more strongly supported by the data. The excess of parental phenotypes in both crosses indicates that the genes for kernel color and starch content are located close together on the same chromosome, reducing the likelihood of recombination between them. This deviation from the expected 1:1:1:1 ratio under independent assortment supports the hypothesis of genetic linkage.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon occurs because linked genes are less likely to be separated by recombination events. In the context of Bregger's experiments, analyzing the ratios of phenotypes in the progeny can reveal whether the genes for kernel color and starch content are linked or assort independently.
Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles for different traits segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait does not affect the inheritance of another. In Bregger's test crosses, if the observed phenotypic ratios align closely with expected ratios based on independent assortment, it suggests that the genes are not linked and assort independently.
Test Cross

A test cross involves breeding an individual with a dominant phenotype (but unknown genotype) with a homozygous recessive individual. This method helps determine the genotype of the dominant individual based on the phenotypic ratios of the offspring. In Bregger's experiments, the test crosses provided crucial data to analyze the inheritance patterns of the traits in question, allowing for conclusions about genetic linkage or independent assortment.
