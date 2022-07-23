Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 32c
Chapter 5, Problem 32c

In experiments published in 1918 that sought to verify and expand the genetic linkage and recombination theory proposed by Morgan, Thomas Bregger studied potential genetic linkage in corn (Zea mays) for genes controlling kernel color (colored is dominant to colorless) and starch content (starchy is dominant to waxy). Bregger performed two crosses. In Cross 1, pure-breeding colored, starchy-kernel plants (C1 Wx/C1 Wx) were crossed to plants pure-breeding for colorless, waxy kernels (c1 wx/c1 wx). The F₁ of this cross were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:
Table displaying phenotypes and their corresponding numbers from genetic experiments on corn.
In Cross 2, plants pure-breeding for colored, waxy kernels (C1 wx/C1 wx) and colorless, starchy kernels (c1 Wx/c1 Wx) were mated, and their F₁ were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:
Table displaying phenotypes and their corresponding numbers from genetic experiments on corn.
Taken together, are the results of these two experiments compatible with the hypothesis of genetic linkage? Explain why or why not.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the hypothesis of genetic linkage. Genetic linkage occurs when two genes are located close to each other on the same chromosome, and as a result, they tend to be inherited together. This reduces the frequency of recombination between these genes.
Step 2: Analyze the phenotypic ratios in Cross 1. In the test-cross progeny, the phenotypes and their numbers are provided. Identify the parental phenotypes (those with the highest numbers) and the recombinant phenotypes (those with the lowest numbers).
Step 3: Calculate the recombination frequency for Cross 1. Use the formula: \( \text{Recombination Frequency} = \frac{\text{Number of Recombinant Offspring}}{\text{Total Number of Offspring}} \times 100 \). Add the numbers of recombinant phenotypes (colored, waxy and colorless, starchy) and divide by the total offspring, then multiply by 100.
Step 4: Repeat the analysis for Cross 2. Identify the parental and recombinant phenotypes based on their frequencies, and calculate the recombination frequency using the same formula as in Step 3.
Step 5: Compare the recombination frequencies from both crosses. If the recombination frequencies are significantly less than 50%, this supports the hypothesis of genetic linkage. If they are close to or greater than 50%, the genes are likely assorting independently. Use this comparison to determine whether the results are compatible with the hypothesis of genetic linkage.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon occurs because linked genes are less likely to be separated by recombination events. Understanding genetic linkage is crucial for interpreting the results of breeding experiments, as it can affect the expected ratios of phenotypes in offspring.
Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of how often recombination occurs between two genes during meiosis, expressed as a percentage. It is calculated based on the number of recombinant offspring produced compared to the total number of offspring. A low recombination frequency indicates that the genes are closely linked, while a high frequency suggests they are more distantly located on the chromosome.
Test Cross

A test cross is a breeding experiment used to determine the genotype of an individual exhibiting a dominant phenotype. This is achieved by crossing the individual with a homozygous recessive individual. The phenotypic ratios of the offspring can reveal whether the dominant individual is homozygous or heterozygous, providing insights into the genetic linkage and inheritance patterns of the traits being studied.
