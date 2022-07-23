Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 23c
Chapter 5, Problem 23c

A wild-type trihybrid soybean plant is crossed to a pure-breeding soybean plant with the recessive phenotypes pale leaf (l), oval seed (r), and short height (t). The results of the three-point test cross are shown below. Traits not listed are wild type.
Table displaying phenotypes and their corresponding numbers from a trihybrid soybean plant cross.
Calculate the interference value for these data.

Step 1: Identify the parental phenotypes and the double crossover phenotypes. The parental phenotypes are the most frequent classes (Pale and Oval, Short), while the double crossover phenotypes are the least frequent classes (Oval and Pale, Oval, Short).
Step 2: Determine the gene order by comparing the parental and double crossover phenotypes. The gene that differs between the parental and double crossover phenotypes is the middle gene.
Step 3: Calculate the recombination frequencies for the two intervals. Use the formula: Recombination frequency = (Number of recombinant offspring in the interval / Total offspring) × 100. Include single and double crossover offspring for each interval.
Step 4: Calculate the expected number of double crossovers using the product of the recombination frequencies for the two intervals (expressed as decimals) multiplied by the total number of offspring.
Step 5: Calculate the interference value using the formula: Interference = 1 - (Observed double crossovers / Expected double crossovers). Use the observed number of double crossovers from the data and the expected number calculated in Step 4.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trihybrid Cross

A trihybrid cross involves three pairs of contrasting traits, allowing the study of inheritance patterns for multiple genes simultaneously. In this case, the traits are leaf color, seed shape, and plant height. Understanding how these traits segregate and assort independently is crucial for analyzing the offspring's phenotypes and genotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
26:08
Trihybrid Cross

Three-Point Test Cross

A three-point test cross is a genetic cross used to determine the arrangement of genes on a chromosome and the distances between them. By crossing a trihybrid organism with a homozygous recessive organism, researchers can observe the offspring's phenotypes to infer gene linkage and recombination frequencies, which are essential for calculating genetic interference.
Recommended video:
Guided course
26:08
Trihybrid Cross

Genetic Interference

Genetic interference refers to the phenomenon where the occurrence of one crossover event in a region of a chromosome affects the likelihood of another crossover occurring nearby. It is quantified using the interference value, which can be calculated from the observed and expected double crossover frequencies. Understanding interference helps in mapping genes and understanding genetic linkage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
RNA Interference
