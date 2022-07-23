T. H. Morgan's data on eye color and wing form genetic linkage between the two genes. Test the genetic linkage (shown in the figure below) data with chi-square analysis, and show that the results are significantly different from the expectation under the assumption of independent assortment.
A wild-type trihybrid soybean plant is crossed to a pure-breeding soybean plant with the recessive phenotypes pale leaf (l), oval seed (r), and short height (t). The results of the three-point test cross are shown below. Traits not listed are wild type.
Calculate the interference value for these data.
What are the alleles on each homologous chromosome of the parental wild-type trihybrid soybean plant? Place the alleles in their correct gene order. Use L, R, and T to represent dominant alleles and l, r, and t for recessive alleles.
Calculate the recombination frequencies between the adjacent genes.
The boss in your laboratory has just heard of a proposal by another laboratory that genes for eye color and the length of body bristles may be linked in Drosophila. Your lab has numerous pure-breeding stocks of Drosophila that could be used to verify or refute genetic linkage. In Drosophila, red eyes (c⁺) are dominant to brown eyes (c) and long bristles (d⁺) are dominant to short bristles (d). Your lab boss asks you to design an experiment to test the genetic linkage of eye color and bristle-length genes, and to begin by crossing a pure-breeding line homozygous for red eyes and short bristles to a pure-breeding line that has brown eyes and long bristles.
Give the genotypes of the pure-breeding parental flies and the genotype(s) and phenotype(s) of the F₁ progeny they produce.
In your experimental design, what are the genotype and phenotype of the line you propose to cross to the F₁ to obtain the most useful information about genetic linkage between the eye color and bristle-length genes? Explain why you make this choice.
Assume the eye color and bristle-length genes are separated by 28 m.u. What are the approximate frequencies of phenotypes expected from the cross you proposed in part (b)?