Draw a diagram illustrating the alleles on homologous chromosomes for the genotypes given, assuming in each case that the genes reside on the chromosome in the order written.
DFg/DFG
Give the information requested.
The gametes produced by an organism with the genotype Rt/rT
Give the information requested.
Progeny of the cross Rt/rT×rt/rt
In a diploid species of plant, the genes for plant height and fruit shape are syntenic and separated by 18 m.u. Allele D produces tall plants and is dominant to d for short plants, and allele R produces round fruit and is dominant to r for oval fruit.
Give the same information for a plant with the genotype Dr/dR.
A pure-breeding tall plant producing oval fruit as described in Problem 2 is crossed to a pure-breeding short plant producing round fruit.
The F₁ are crossed to short plants producing oval fruit. What are the expected proportions of progeny phenotypes?
A pure-breeding tall plant producing oval fruit as described in Problem 2 is crossed to a pure-breeding short plant producing round fruit.
If the F₁ identified in part (a) are crossed to one another, what proportion of the F₂ are expected to be short and produce round fruit? What proportion are expected to be tall and produce round fruit?