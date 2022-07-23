Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 2a
Chapter 5, Problem 2a

In a diploid species of plant, the genes for plant height and fruit shape are syntenic and separated by 18 m.u. Allele D produces tall plants and is dominant to d for short plants, and allele R produces round fruit and is dominant to r for oval fruit.


A plant with the genotype DR/dr produces gametes. Identify gamete genotypes, label parental and recombinant gametes, and give the frequency of each gamete genotype.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the genetic setup: The plant is diploid with the genotype DR/dr, meaning it is heterozygous for both traits (plant height and fruit shape). The genes are syntenic (on the same chromosome) and separated by 18 map units (m.u.), which indicates a recombination frequency of 18% (0.18).
Determine the possible gamete genotypes: Since the plant is heterozygous (DR/dr), the possible gametes are DR, dr, Dr, and dR. DR and dr are the parental gametes because they retain the original arrangement of alleles on the chromosomes. Dr and dR are the recombinant gametes because they result from crossing over between the two genes.
Assign frequencies to the gametes: The recombination frequency of 18% means that 18% of the gametes will be recombinant (Dr and dR combined). Since recombination produces equal numbers of the two recombinant gametes, each recombinant gamete (Dr and dR) will have a frequency of 9% (0.09).
Calculate the frequency of parental gametes: The remaining 82% of the gametes will be parental (DR and dr combined). Since parental gametes are also produced in equal numbers, each parental gamete (DR and dr) will have a frequency of 41% (0.41).
Summarize the results: The gamete genotypes are DR (parental, 41%), dr (parental, 41%), Dr (recombinant, 9%), and dR (recombinant, 9%). These frequencies reflect the genetic linkage and recombination between the two syntenic genes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synteny

Synteny refers to the conservation of gene order on chromosomes between different species or within the same species. In this context, it indicates that the genes for plant height and fruit shape are located on the same chromosome and are inherited together, which is crucial for understanding how these traits are passed on to the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:49
Humans, Mice, and Chimps

Gamete Formation and Genotype

Gamete formation involves the process of meiosis, where diploid cells divide to produce haploid gametes. The genotype of the parent plant (DR/dr) will determine the combinations of alleles in the gametes. Understanding how alleles segregate during gamete formation is essential for predicting the genotypes of the resulting gametes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Formation of Plant Gametes

Recombinant and Parental Gametes

Parental gametes are those that carry the same allele combinations as the parents, while recombinant gametes result from crossing over during meiosis, leading to new allele combinations. Identifying these types of gametes is important for calculating their frequencies and understanding genetic variation in the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
21:21
Gamete Development
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a diagram illustrating the alleles on homologous chromosomes for the genotypes given, assuming in each case that the genes reside on the chromosome in the order written.


DFg/DFG

516
views
Textbook Question

Give the information requested.


The gametes produced by an organism with the genotype Rt/rT

440
views
Textbook Question

Give the information requested.


Progeny of the cross Rt/rT×rt/rt

534
views
Textbook Question

In a diploid species of plant, the genes for plant height and fruit shape are syntenic and separated by 18 m.u. Allele D produces tall plants and is dominant to d for short plants, and allele R produces round fruit and is dominant to r for oval fruit.


Give the same information for a plant with the genotype Dr/dR.

756
views
Textbook Question

A pure-breeding tall plant producing oval fruit as described in Problem 2 is crossed to a pure-breeding short plant producing round fruit.


The F₁ are crossed to short plants producing oval fruit. What are the expected proportions of progeny phenotypes?

508
views
Textbook Question

A pure-breeding tall plant producing oval fruit as described in Problem 2 is crossed to a pure-breeding short plant producing round fruit.


If the F₁ identified in part (a) are crossed to one another, what proportion of the F₂ are expected to be short and produce round fruit? What proportion are expected to be tall and produce round fruit?

484
views