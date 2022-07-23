Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 32d

In experiments published in 1918 that sought to verify and expand the genetic linkage and recombination theory proposed by Morgan, Thomas Bregger studied potential genetic linkage in corn (Zea mays) for genes controlling kernel color (colored is dominant to colorless) and starch content (starchy is dominant to waxy). Bregger performed two crosses. In Cross 1, pure-breeding colored, starchy-kernel plants (C1 Wx/C1 Wx) were crossed to plants pure-breeding for colorless, waxy kernels (c1 wx/c1 wx). The F₁ of this cross were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:
Table displaying phenotypes and their corresponding numbers from genetic experiments on corn.
In Cross 2, plants pure-breeding for colored, waxy kernels (C1 wx/C1 wx) and colorless, starchy kernels (c1 Wx/c1 Wx) were mated, and their F₁ were test-crossed to colorless, waxy plants. The test-cross progeny were as follows:
Table displaying phenotypes and their corresponding numbers: Colored, waxy 340; Colored, starchy 115; Colorless, waxy 92; Colorless, starchy 298.
Merge the two sets of progeny data and determine the combined recombination frequency.

1
Combine the progeny data from Cross 1 and Cross 2 by summing the counts for each phenotype. For example, add the counts for 'Colored, waxy' from both crosses, and repeat for the other phenotypes.
Identify the parental and recombinant phenotypes. Parental phenotypes are those that match the original parental combinations of traits, while recombinant phenotypes are those that result from crossing over (new combinations of traits).
Calculate the total number of progeny by summing all the combined counts from the merged data.
Determine the total number of recombinant progeny by summing the counts of the recombinant phenotypes from the merged data.
Calculate the recombination frequency using the formula: Number of recombinant progenyTotal number of progeny. Multiply the result by 100 to express it as a percentage.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon occurs because linked genes are less likely to be separated by recombination events. Understanding genetic linkage is crucial for predicting the inheritance patterns of traits, as it affects the ratios of phenotypes observed in offspring.
Chi Square and Linkage

Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is calculated by dividing the number of recombinant offspring by the total number of offspring, often expressed as a percentage. This frequency helps in constructing genetic maps and understanding the distance between genes on a chromosome.
Recombination after Single Strand Breaks

Test Cross

A test cross is a breeding experiment used to determine the genotype of an individual exhibiting a dominant phenotype. This is achieved by crossing the individual with a homozygous recessive individual. The phenotypic ratios of the offspring provide insights into whether the dominant individual is homozygous or heterozygous for the trait in question, aiding in genetic analysis.
Trihybrid Cross
