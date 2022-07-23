Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 27d

In tomatoes, the allele T for tall plant height is dominant to dwarf allele t, the P allele for smooth skin is dominant to the p allele for peach fuzz skin, and the allele R for round fruit is dominant to the recessive r allele for oblong fruit. The genes controlling these traits are linked on chromosome 1 in the tomato genome, and the genes are arranged in the order and with the recombination frequencies shown.
Gene arrangement and recombination frequencies for tall, smooth, and round traits in tomatoes: T 0.04, P 0.18, R.
The F₁ are test-crossed to dwarf, peach fuzz, oblong plants, and 1000 test-cross progeny are produced. What are the phenotypes of test-cross progeny, and what number of progeny is expected in each class?

1
Identify the parental genotypes and phenotypes. The F₁ plants are heterozygous for all three traits (TtPpRr), and they are test-crossed to homozygous recessive plants (ttpprr). This means the phenotypes of the progeny will depend on the recombination events between the linked genes.
Determine the gene order and recombination frequencies. The problem states that the genes are linked on chromosome 1 in a specific order, and recombination frequencies are provided. Use these frequencies to calculate the likelihood of crossover events between the genes.
List all possible gametes produced by the F₁ plants. These include parental gametes (no recombination) and recombinant gametes (resulting from single or double crossovers). The frequency of each gamete type is determined by the recombination frequencies.
Determine the phenotypes of the test-cross progeny. Each gamete from the F₁ plant will combine with the recessive gamete (tpr) from the test-cross parent. The resulting phenotypes will correspond to the alleles contributed by the F₁ gamete.
Calculate the expected number of progeny in each phenotypic class. Multiply the total number of progeny (1000) by the frequency of each gamete type to determine the expected number of progeny for each phenotype.

Dominant and Recessive Alleles

In genetics, alleles are different forms of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. Dominant alleles, represented by uppercase letters (e.g., T, P, R), mask the expression of recessive alleles, represented by lowercase letters (e.g., t, p, r). In the context of the question, the dominant alleles determine the observable traits (phenotypes) in the plants, while the recessive alleles only manifest when two copies are present.
Linkage and Recombination

Linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on the same chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. Recombination occurs when homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material during meiosis, leading to new allele combinations. The recombination frequency provides insight into the distance between linked genes; closer genes have lower recombination frequencies, which is crucial for predicting the phenotypes of the test-cross progeny.
Test Cross

A test cross is a breeding experiment used to determine the genotype of an individual exhibiting a dominant phenotype. This is achieved by crossing the individual with a homozygous recessive individual for the traits in question. The resulting offspring's phenotypes reveal the unknown genotype based on the ratio of dominant to recessive traits observed, which is essential for predicting the expected phenotypes and their frequencies in the progeny described in the question.
