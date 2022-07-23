On the Drosophila X chromosome, the dominant allele y⁺ produces gray body color and the recessive allele y produces yellow body. This gene is linked to one controlling full eye shape by a dominant allele lz⁺ and lozenge eye shape with a recessive allele lz. These genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 28%. The Lz gene is linked to gene F controlling bristle form, where the dominant phenotype is long bristles and the recessive one is forked bristles. The Lz and F genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 32%.





Using any genotypes you choose, design two separate crosses, one to test recombination between genes Y and Lz and the second between genes Lz and F. Assume 1000 progeny are produced by each cross, and give the number of progeny in each outcome category. (In setting up your crosses, remember that Drosophila males do not undergo recombination.)