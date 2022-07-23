Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
On the Drosophila X chromosome, the dominant allele y⁺ produces gray body color and the recessive allele y produces yellow body. This gene is linked to one controlling full eye shape by a dominant allele lz⁺ and lozenge eye shape with a recessive allele lz. These genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 28%. The Lz gene is linked to gene F controlling bristle form, where the dominant phenotype is long bristles and the recessive one is forked bristles. The Lz and F genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 32%.


Can any cross reveal genetic linkage between gene Y and gene F? Why or why not?

Understand the problem: The question asks whether a genetic linkage can be revealed between gene Y (body color) and gene F (bristle form) in Drosophila. Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on the same chromosome to be inherited together. The recombination frequency between genes is a measure of their physical distance on the chromosome.
Analyze the given data: Gene Y and gene F are not directly linked but are connected through gene Lz. Gene Y and gene Lz recombine with a frequency of 28%, and gene Lz and gene F recombine with a frequency of 32%. This suggests that gene Y and gene F are separated by a larger distance, with gene Lz in between.
Recall the concept of recombination frequency: Recombination frequency is proportional to the physical distance between genes. If the recombination frequency between two genes exceeds 50%, they are considered unlinked because they assort independently. To determine if Y and F are linked, their recombination frequency must be calculated.
Determine the recombination frequency between Y and F: To estimate the recombination frequency between Y and F, add the recombination frequencies between Y and Lz (28%) and Lz and F (32%). If the total exceeds 50%, Y and F are unlinked. If it is less than 50%, they are linked.
Conclude based on the recombination frequency: If the recombination frequency between Y and F is greater than 50%, no cross can reveal genetic linkage between these genes because they assort independently. If it is less than 50%, a cross involving these genes could potentially reveal linkage, depending on the specific phenotypes observed in the offspring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This occurs because linked genes are less likely to be separated by recombination events. The strength of linkage can be quantified by recombination frequency, which indicates how often crossing over occurs between the genes during gamete formation.
Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is expressed as a percentage, with higher percentages indicating greater distances between genes on a chromosome. In the context of the question, the recombination frequencies of 28% and 32% for the linked genes suggest that they are relatively far apart, which can influence the likelihood of detecting linkage between other genes.
Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait generally does not affect the inheritance of another, unless the genes are linked. In the case of genes Y and F, if they assort independently, crosses involving these genes would not reveal linkage, as their inheritance patterns would follow Mendelian ratios.
