Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 13a
Chapter 5, Problem 13a

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.
Table displaying kernel phenotypes and their corresponding counts from corn plant crosses.
Why are these data consistent with genetic linkage among the three genes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem setup. The researchers are studying three traits in corn plants: aleurone color (C1/c1), kernel shape (Sh/sh), and endosperm type (Wx/wx). The F₁ generation is produced by crossing pure-breeding dominant plants (C1, Sh, Wx) with pure-breeding recessive plants (c1, sh, wx). The F₁ plants are then test-crossed with pure-breeding recessive plants (c1, sh, wx). The data provided represents the phenotypes and their frequencies in the offspring.
Step 2: Recognize the concept of genetic linkage. Genetic linkage occurs when genes are located close together on the same chromosome, causing them to be inherited together more often than expected under independent assortment. If the three genes (C1/c1, Sh/sh, Wx/wx) are linked, the offspring phenotypes will deviate from the expected Mendelian ratios for independent assortment.
Step 3: Analyze the data for evidence of linkage. In the offspring, the phenotypes with the highest frequencies correspond to parental combinations (e.g., Colored, full, starchy and Colorless, shrunken, starchy). This suggests that the alleles for these traits are inherited together, consistent with genetic linkage. Recombinant phenotypes (e.g., Colored, shrunken, waxy) appear at much lower frequencies, indicating that recombination events between linked genes are less common.
Step 4: Consider the role of recombination. Recombination occurs during meiosis when homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material. The low frequency of recombinant phenotypes in the data supports the idea that the three genes are closely linked, as fewer recombination events occur between them.
Step 5: Conclude why the data supports genetic linkage. The observed phenotypic ratios deviate significantly from the expected 1:1:1:1 ratio for independent assortment in a test cross. The high frequency of parental phenotypes and low frequency of recombinant phenotypes are consistent with genetic linkage among the three genes (C1/c1, Sh/sh, Wx/wx).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This occurs because linked genes are less likely to be separated by recombination events. In the context of the corn plant experiment, the observed phenotypic ratios suggest that the traits are inherited together, indicating that the genes for colored aleurone, kernel shape, and endosperm type are likely linked.
Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different observable traits in the offspring of a genetic cross. In this experiment, the ratios of kernel phenotypes provide insight into the inheritance patterns of the traits. By analyzing these ratios, researchers can infer whether the traits assort independently or are linked, which is crucial for understanding the genetic relationships among the traits.
Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of how often two genes on the same chromosome are separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is expressed as a percentage and helps determine the distance between genes on a chromosome. A low recombination frequency between the genes for the traits in the corn plants would support the idea of genetic linkage, as it indicates that the genes are inherited together more often than expected by independent assortment.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Define linkage disequilibrium. What is the physical basis of linkage, and what causes linkage equilibrium? Explain how crossing over eliminates linkage disequilibrium.

795
views
Textbook Question

On the Drosophila X chromosome, the dominant allele y⁺ produces gray body color and the recessive allele y produces yellow body. This gene is linked to one controlling full eye shape by a dominant allele lz⁺ and lozenge eye shape with a recessive allele lz. These genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 28%. The Lz gene is linked to gene F controlling bristle form, where the dominant phenotype is long bristles and the recessive one is forked bristles. The Lz and F genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 32%.


Using any genotypes you choose, design two separate crosses, one to test recombination between genes Y and Lz and the second between genes Lz and F. Assume 1000 progeny are produced by each cross, and give the number of progeny in each outcome category. (In setting up your crosses, remember that Drosophila males do not undergo recombination.)

506
views
Textbook Question

On the Drosophila X chromosome, the dominant allele y⁺ produces gray body color and the recessive allele y produces yellow body. This gene is linked to one controlling full eye shape by a dominant allele lz⁺ and lozenge eye shape with a recessive allele lz. These genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 28%. The Lz gene is linked to gene F controlling bristle form, where the dominant phenotype is long bristles and the recessive one is forked bristles. The Lz and F genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 32%.


Can any cross reveal genetic linkage between gene Y and gene F? Why or why not?

384
views
Textbook Question

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.


Perform a chi-square test to determine if these data show significant deviation from the expected phenotype distribution.

479
views
Textbook Question

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.

What is the order of these genes in corn?

439
views
Textbook Question

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.

Calculate the recombination frequencies between the gene pairs.

648
views