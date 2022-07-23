Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 13c
Chapter 5, Problem 13c

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.
Table displaying kernel phenotypes and their corresponding counts from a corn plant genetic study.
What is the order of these genes in corn?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine the order of the genes (C1, Sh, Wx) in corn based on the phenotypic data provided. This involves identifying the parental, single crossover, and double crossover classes from the data.
Step 2: Identify the parental phenotypes. The parental phenotypes are the most frequent classes in the data. Look for the two phenotypes with the highest numbers, as these represent the original combinations of alleles.
Step 3: Identify the double crossover phenotypes. The double crossover phenotypes are the least frequent classes in the data. These represent the rarest recombination events where two crossovers have occurred.
Step 4: Determine the gene order. Compare the parental phenotypes with the double crossover phenotypes. The gene that differs between the parental and double crossover phenotypes is the middle gene in the sequence.
Step 5: Verify the gene order using single crossover phenotypes. The single crossover phenotypes are intermediate in frequency. Analyze these to confirm the gene order by observing which gene combinations are altered in single crossover events.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Linkage

Gene linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on the same chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon can affect the ratios of phenotypes observed in offspring, as linked genes do not assort independently. Understanding gene linkage is crucial for determining the order of genes based on the frequency of recombination events observed in the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:33
Chi Square and Linkage

Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different observable traits in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. In this case, the ratios of various kernel phenotypes can provide insights into the genetic makeup and linkage of the traits being studied. Analyzing these ratios helps in deducing the arrangement of genes on the chromosome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of how often two genes on the same chromosome are separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is calculated by dividing the number of recombinant offspring by the total number of offspring. This frequency is used to infer the relative positions of genes on a chromosome, with lower frequencies indicating closer proximity between genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
Recombination after Single Strand Breaks
Related Practice
Textbook Question

On the Drosophila X chromosome, the dominant allele y⁺ produces gray body color and the recessive allele y produces yellow body. This gene is linked to one controlling full eye shape by a dominant allele lz⁺ and lozenge eye shape with a recessive allele lz. These genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 28%. The Lz gene is linked to gene F controlling bristle form, where the dominant phenotype is long bristles and the recessive one is forked bristles. The Lz and F genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 32%.


Can any cross reveal genetic linkage between gene Y and gene F? Why or why not?

384
views
Textbook Question

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.

Why are these data consistent with genetic linkage among the three genes?

415
views
Textbook Question

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.


Perform a chi-square test to determine if these data show significant deviation from the expected phenotype distribution.

479
views
Textbook Question

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.

Calculate the recombination frequencies between the gene pairs.

648
views
Textbook Question

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.

What is the interference value for this data set?

490
views
Textbook Question

Nail–patella syndrome is an autosomal disorder affecting the shape of nails on fingers and toes as well as the structure of kneecaps. The pedigree below shows the transmission of nail–patella syndrome in a family along with ABO blood type. Is nail–patella syndrome a dominant or a recessive condition?

Is nail–patella syndrome a dominant or a recessive condition? Explain your reasoning.

579
views