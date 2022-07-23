Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 10
Chapter 5, Problem 10

Syntenic genes can assort independently. Explain this observation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of syntenic genes: Syntenic genes are genes located on the same chromosome. However, their physical proximity does not always mean they will be inherited together.
Recall the principle of independent assortment: According to Mendel's second law, genes on different chromosomes assort independently during gamete formation. However, syntenic genes can also assort independently under certain conditions.
Introduce the role of recombination: During meiosis, homologous chromosomes undergo crossing over, where segments of DNA are exchanged. If syntenic genes are far apart on the chromosome, crossing over is more likely to occur between them, effectively separating their inheritance patterns.
Explain the relationship between distance and recombination frequency: The farther apart two genes are on the same chromosome, the higher the likelihood of recombination between them. This can make their inheritance appear independent, even though they are on the same chromosome.
Conclude with the observation: Syntenic genes can assort independently if recombination occurs frequently enough between them, breaking the physical linkage and mimicking the behavior of genes on separate chromosomes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Syntenic Genes

Syntenic genes are genes that are located on the same chromosome and are often inherited together. However, they can exhibit independent assortment due to the phenomenon of recombination during meiosis, where segments of chromosomes are exchanged between homologous chromosomes, leading to new combinations of alleles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a fundamental principle of genetics that states that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This principle applies primarily to genes located on different chromosomes or those far apart on the same chromosome, allowing for genetic variation in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment

Recombination

Recombination is the process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material. This process can lead to the formation of new allele combinations, allowing syntenic genes to assort independently under certain conditions, thereby increasing genetic diversity in a population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
Recombination after Single Strand Breaks
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Gene G recombines with gene T at a frequency of 7%, and gene G recombines with gene R at a frequency of 4%.


Assuming that organisms with any desired genotype are available, propose a genetic cross whose result could be used to determine which of the proposed genetic maps is correct.

539
views
Textbook Question

Genes A, B, C, D, and E are linked on a chromosome and occur in the order given.


The test cross Ae/aE x ae/ae  indicates the genes recombine with a frequency of 28%. If 1000 progeny are produced by this test cross, determine the number of progeny in each outcome class.

833
views
Textbook Question

Genes A, B, C, D, and E are linked on a chromosome and occur in the order given.


Previous genetic linkage crosses have determined that recombination frequencies are 6% for genes A and B, 4% for genes B and C, 10% for genes C and D, and 11% for genes D and E. The sum of these frequencies between genes A and E is 31%. Why does the recombination distance between these genes as determined by adding the intervals between adjacent linked genes differ from the distance determined by the test cross?

1171
views
Textbook Question

Define linkage disequilibrium. What is the physical basis of linkage, and what causes linkage equilibrium? Explain how crossing over eliminates linkage disequilibrium.

795
views
Textbook Question

On the Drosophila X chromosome, the dominant allele y⁺ produces gray body color and the recessive allele y produces yellow body. This gene is linked to one controlling full eye shape by a dominant allele lz⁺ and lozenge eye shape with a recessive allele lz. These genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 28%. The Lz gene is linked to gene F controlling bristle form, where the dominant phenotype is long bristles and the recessive one is forked bristles. The Lz and F genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 32%.


Using any genotypes you choose, design two separate crosses, one to test recombination between genes Y and Lz and the second between genes Lz and F. Assume 1000 progeny are produced by each cross, and give the number of progeny in each outcome category. (In setting up your crosses, remember that Drosophila males do not undergo recombination.)

506
views
Textbook Question

On the Drosophila X chromosome, the dominant allele y⁺ produces gray body color and the recessive allele y produces yellow body. This gene is linked to one controlling full eye shape by a dominant allele lz⁺ and lozenge eye shape with a recessive allele lz. These genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 28%. The Lz gene is linked to gene F controlling bristle form, where the dominant phenotype is long bristles and the recessive one is forked bristles. The Lz and F genes recombine with a frequency of approximately 32%.


Can any cross reveal genetic linkage between gene Y and gene F? Why or why not?

384
views