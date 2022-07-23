Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Problem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11

Define linkage disequilibrium. What is the physical basis of linkage, and what causes linkage equilibrium? Explain how crossing over eliminates linkage disequilibrium.

Linkage disequilibrium (LD) refers to the non-random association of alleles at different loci in a given population. It occurs when the frequency of a particular combination of alleles is different from what would be expected if the loci were independent and randomly associated.
The physical basis of linkage is the proximity of genes on the same chromosome. Genes that are close together tend to be inherited together because they are less likely to be separated by recombination during meiosis.
Linkage equilibrium is achieved when the alleles at different loci are combined randomly, and the frequency of each allele combination is equal to the product of the frequencies of the individual alleles. This occurs when there is no association between the alleles at different loci.
Crossing over, which occurs during prophase I of meiosis, involves the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes. This process can break up the association of alleles at linked loci, thereby reducing linkage disequilibrium.
As crossing over continues over generations, it increases the likelihood that alleles at different loci will be inherited independently, leading to linkage equilibrium where alleles are randomly associated.

Linkage Disequilibrium

Linkage disequilibrium refers to the non-random association of alleles at different loci in a given population. When certain alleles are inherited together more often than would be expected by chance, it indicates that the loci are physically close on the same chromosome. This can affect genetic variation and the mapping of traits in populations.
Physical Basis of Linkage

The physical basis of linkage lies in the arrangement of genes on chromosomes. Genes that are located close to each other on the same chromosome tend to be inherited together during meiosis, due to the reduced likelihood of recombination events occurring between them. This proximity can lead to the phenomenon of linkage disequilibrium.
Crossing Over and Linkage Equilibrium

Crossing over is a process during meiosis where homologous chromosomes exchange segments, leading to new combinations of alleles. This recombination can break up the associations between alleles at linked loci, promoting linkage equilibrium, where allele combinations occur randomly. As a result, crossing over reduces linkage disequilibrium by increasing genetic diversity.
