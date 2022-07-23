Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 33c

DNA sequences for 10 individuals are

What is the sequence of each haplotype?

Identify the variable nucleotide positions in the DNA sequences provided. Compare the sequences of all 10 individuals to determine which nucleotide positions differ among them. For this problem, focus on positions 1, 5, and 10 as they show variation.
Group the sequences into distinct haplotypes based on the variable nucleotide positions. A haplotype is a combination of alleles (nucleotides) at multiple loci that are transmitted together. For example, if position 1 has 'G' or 'C', position 5 has 'A' or 'C', and position 10 has 'T' or 'G', then each unique combination of these nucleotides represents a haplotype.
List the unique haplotypes by examining the sequences of all individuals. For each individual, extract the nucleotides at the variable positions and group identical combinations together. For instance, if Person 1 has 'G' at position 1, 'A' at position 5, and 'T' at position 10, this forms one haplotype.
Count the number of individuals that belong to each haplotype group. This step helps in understanding the frequency of each haplotype in the population.
Summarize the haplotypes and their frequencies. Present the unique haplotypes as sequences of nucleotides at the variable positions and indicate how many individuals share each haplotype.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haplotypes

A haplotype is a group of genes within an organism that are inherited together from a single parent. It refers to a specific combination of alleles or a sequence of DNA variations that are located close to each other on a chromosome. Understanding haplotypes is crucial for analyzing genetic variation and inheritance patterns among individuals.

DNA Sequencing

DNA sequencing is the process of determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule. This technique allows researchers to identify variations in the genetic code, which can be critical for understanding genetic relationships and differences among individuals. In the context of the question, sequencing helps in identifying the specific haplotypes present in the individuals listed.
Alleles

Alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. Each individual inherits two alleles for each gene, one from each parent, which can be identical or different. The combination of alleles contributes to the genetic diversity observed in populations and is essential for determining the haplotypes of the individuals in the given sequences.
