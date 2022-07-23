For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.
The flow diagram identifies relationships between bacterial strains in various F factor states. For each of the four arrows in the diagram, provide a description of the events involved in the transition.
Conjugation between an Hfr cell and an F⁻ cell does not usually result in conversion of exconjugants to the donor state. Occasionally, however, the result of this conjugation is two Hfr cells. Explain how this occurs.
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the origin of transfer
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the conjugation pilus
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
homologous recombination