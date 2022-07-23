Skip to main content
Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Chapter 6, Problem 4

Bacteria transfer genes by conjugation, transduction, and transformation. Compare and contrast these mechanisms. In your answer, identify which if any processes involve homologous recombination and which if any do not.

Identify the three mechanisms of gene transfer in bacteria: conjugation, transduction, and transformation.
Explain conjugation: a process where genetic material is transferred between bacterial cells through direct contact, often involving a pilus. Note that homologous recombination can occur if the transferred DNA is integrated into the recipient's genome.
Describe transduction: a process where bacterial DNA is transferred from one bacterium to another by a virus (bacteriophage). Homologous recombination may occur if the DNA is integrated into the recipient's genome.
Discuss transformation: a process where bacteria take up free DNA from their environment. Homologous recombination is involved if the DNA is integrated into the bacterial chromosome.
Compare and contrast: Highlight that all three processes can involve homologous recombination if the transferred DNA is integrated into the recipient's genome, but the initial mechanisms of transfer differ (direct contact in conjugation, viral mediation in transduction, and environmental uptake in transformation).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugation

Conjugation is a process where bacteria transfer genetic material through direct contact, typically via a pilus. This mechanism allows for the transfer of plasmids, which can carry antibiotic resistance genes. Conjugation does not inherently involve homologous recombination, as the transferred DNA can exist as an independent plasmid.
Transduction

Transduction is the transfer of genetic material between bacteria via bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria). During this process, a bacteriophage can accidentally incorporate bacterial DNA and transfer it to another bacterium. This mechanism can involve homologous recombination if the transferred DNA integrates into the recipient's genome.
Transformation

Transformation is the uptake of free DNA from the environment by a bacterial cell. This process can occur naturally or be induced artificially in laboratory settings. Transformation can lead to homologous recombination if the incorporated DNA shares sequence similarity with the recipient's genome, allowing for genetic integration.
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.

Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.

Textbook Question

The flow diagram identifies relationships between bacterial strains in various F factor states. For each of the four arrows in the diagram, provide a description of the events involved in the transition.

Textbook Question

Conjugation between an Hfr cell and an F⁻ cell does not usually result in conversion of exconjugants to the donor state. Occasionally, however, the result of this conjugation is two Hfr cells. Explain how this occurs.

Textbook Question

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

the origin of transfer

Textbook Question

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

the conjugation pilus

Textbook Question

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

homologous recombination

