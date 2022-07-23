Recombination and Gene Transfer

Recombination is the process by which genetic material is rearranged or exchanged between organisms, leading to genetic diversity. In the context of Hfr and F⁻ cell conjugation, if the transferred chromosomal DNA integrates into the recipient's genome, it can occasionally lead to the formation of a new Hfr cell if the F plasmid is also transferred. This rare event explains how two Hfr cells can arise from a single conjugation event.