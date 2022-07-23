For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe the results of conjugation (i.e., changes in the recipient and the exconjugant) that allow detection of the state of the F factor in a donor strain.
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.
The flow diagram identifies relationships between bacterial strains in various F factor states. For each of the four arrows in the diagram, provide a description of the events involved in the transition.
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the origin of transfer
the conjugation pilus