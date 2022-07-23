For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Which of these donors can transfer a donor gene to exconjugants?
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Which of these donors can transfer a donor gene to exconjugants?
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe the results of conjugation (i.e., changes in the recipient and the exconjugant) that allow detection of the state of the F factor in a donor strain.
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.
Conjugation between an Hfr cell and an F⁻ cell does not usually result in conversion of exconjugants to the donor state. Occasionally, however, the result of this conjugation is two Hfr cells. Explain how this occurs.
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the origin of transfer