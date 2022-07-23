Textbook Question
Bacteria transfer genes by conjugation, transduction, and transformation. Compare and contrast these mechanisms. In your answer, identify which if any processes involve homologous recombination and which if any do not.
1223
views
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the origin of transfer
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the conjugation pilus
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the relaxosome
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
relaxase
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
T strand DNA