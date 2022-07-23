Textbook Question
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the conjugation pilus
homologous recombination
the relaxosome
T strand DNA
pilin protein
Describe the difference between the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogenic cycle.