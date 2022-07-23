Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 5f

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
T strand DNA

1
Understand the concept of bacterial conjugation: Bacterial conjugation is a process of horizontal gene transfer where genetic material is exchanged between a donor and a recipient bacterium through direct contact. The donor bacterium typically contains a plasmid, such as the F plasmid, which facilitates this transfer.
Learn about the role of the T strand DNA: The T strand (transfer strand) is a single-stranded DNA segment of the plasmid that is nicked and separated during conjugation. This strand is the one that is transferred from the donor bacterium to the recipient bacterium.
Explore the mechanism of T strand transfer: During conjugation, the relaxosome complex in the donor bacterium creates a nick at the origin of transfer (oriT) on the plasmid. The T strand is then unwound and guided through the conjugation pilus into the recipient bacterium.
Understand the importance of the T strand in genetic exchange: The T strand carries genetic information, such as antibiotic resistance genes or other traits encoded on the plasmid. Once inside the recipient bacterium, the T strand is replicated to form a double-stranded plasmid, enabling the recipient to express the transferred genes.
Recognize the significance of conjugation in bacterial evolution: The transfer of the T strand DNA during conjugation contributes to genetic diversity and adaptation in bacterial populations. This process allows bacteria to acquire new traits, such as resistance to antibiotics, which can have significant implications for public health.

T strand DNA

T strand DNA refers to the single-stranded DNA that is transferred from a donor bacterium to a recipient during the process of conjugation. This DNA is crucial for the horizontal gene transfer, allowing the recipient to acquire new genetic traits, such as antibiotic resistance or metabolic capabilities. The T strand is generated from a double-stranded plasmid through a process called rolling circle replication, which is essential for the successful transfer of genetic material.
DNA Structure

Conjugation

Conjugation is a form of genetic exchange between bacteria that involves direct cell-to-cell contact. It typically occurs through a structure called a pilus, which connects the donor and recipient cells. This process allows for the transfer of plasmids, which can carry genes that confer advantageous traits, thereby promoting genetic diversity and adaptability in bacterial populations.
Conjugation Overview

Plasmids

Plasmids are small, circular DNA molecules that exist independently of chromosomal DNA in bacteria. They often carry genes that provide beneficial traits, such as antibiotic resistance or virulence factors. During conjugation, plasmids can be transferred from donor to recipient bacteria, facilitating the spread of these advantageous traits across different bacterial strains, which is a significant factor in the evolution of bacterial populations.
R Plasmid
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

homologous recombination

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

the relaxosome

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

relaxase

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

pilin protein

Describe the difference between the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogenic cycle.

Describe what is meant by the term site-specific recombination as used in identifying the processes that lead to the integration of temperate bacteriophages into host bacterial chromosomes during lysogeny or to the formation of specialized transducing phage.

