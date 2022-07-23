Textbook Question
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the relaxosome
Describe the difference between the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogenic cycle.
Describe what is meant by the term site-specific recombination as used in identifying the processes that lead to the integration of temperate bacteriophages into host bacterial chromosomes during lysogeny or to the formation of specialized transducing phage.
What is a prophage, and how is a prophage formed?