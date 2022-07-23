Skip to main content
Describe the difference between the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogenic cycle.

Understand that bacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria, and they can follow two distinct life cycles: the lytic cycle and the lysogenic cycle.
In the lytic cycle, the bacteriophage attaches to the bacterial cell, injects its genetic material, and uses the host's cellular machinery to replicate its DNA and produce new viral particles. This process ultimately leads to the lysis (bursting) of the bacterial cell, releasing the new phages.
In the lysogenic cycle, the bacteriophage integrates its genetic material into the bacterial host's genome, forming a prophage. The viral DNA remains dormant and is replicated along with the host's DNA during cell division, without causing immediate harm to the host.
Recognize that environmental factors, such as stress or UV radiation, can trigger the prophage in the lysogenic cycle to exit the host genome and enter the lytic cycle, leading to active replication and cell lysis.
Summarize the key difference: the lytic cycle results in the destruction of the host cell and immediate production of new viruses, while the lysogenic cycle involves integration of viral DNA into the host genome and a dormant phase before potentially transitioning to the lytic cycle.

Bacteriophage Structure and Function

Bacteriophages, or phages, are viruses that specifically infect bacteria. They consist of genetic material (DNA or RNA) encased in a protein coat. Understanding their structure is crucial for comprehending how they interact with bacterial cells during the lytic and lysogenic cycles.
Lytic Cycle

The lytic cycle is a viral reproductive process where the bacteriophage infects a bacterial cell, hijacks its machinery to replicate its own genetic material, and ultimately causes the cell to burst (lyse), releasing new phage particles. This cycle results in the immediate destruction of the host cell.
Lysogenic Cycle

In contrast, the lysogenic cycle involves the integration of the phage's genetic material into the bacterial genome, forming a prophage. This allows the phage to replicate along with the bacterial DNA without killing the host. The lysogenic cycle can switch to the lytic cycle under certain conditions, leading to cell lysis.
Textbook Question

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

relaxase

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

T strand DNA

T strand DNA

Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:

pilin protein

pilin protein

Describe what is meant by the term site-specific recombination as used in identifying the processes that lead to the integration of temperate bacteriophages into host bacterial chromosomes during lysogeny or to the formation of specialized transducing phage.

What is a prophage, and how is a prophage formed?

How is the frequency of cotransduction related to the relative positions of genes on a bacterial chromosome? Draw a map of three genes and describe the expected relationship of cotransduction frequencies to the map.

