Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
relaxase
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
T strand DNA
pilin protein
Describe what is meant by the term site-specific recombination as used in identifying the processes that lead to the integration of temperate bacteriophages into host bacterial chromosomes during lysogeny or to the formation of specialized transducing phage.
What is a prophage, and how is a prophage formed?
How is the frequency of cotransduction related to the relative positions of genes on a bacterial chromosome? Draw a map of three genes and describe the expected relationship of cotransduction frequencies to the map.