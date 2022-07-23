A family consisting of a mother (I-1), a father (I-2), and three children (II-1, II-2, and II-3) are genotyped by PCR for a region of an autosome containing repeats of a 10-bp sequence. The mother carries 16 repeats on one chromosome and 21 on the homologous chromosome. The father carries repeat numbers of 18 and 26.

Identify all the possible genotypes of children of this couple by specifying PCR fragment lengths in each genotype.