For the following fragment of DNA, determine the number of hydrogen bonds and the number of phosphodiester bonds present:
5'-ACGTAGAGTGCTC-3'
3'-TGCATCTCACGAG-5'
The following figure (Figure 1.6) presents simplified depictions of nucleotides containing deoxyribose, a nucleotide base, and a phosphate group. Use this simplified method of representation to illustrate the sequence 3'-AGTCGAT-5' and its complementary partner in a DNA duplex.
What kind of bond joins the C to G within a single strand?
What kind of bonds join the C in one strand to the G in the complementary strand?
How many hydrogen bonds are present in this DNA duplex?
Consider the sequence 3'-ACGCTACGTC-5'.
What is the double-stranded sequence?
What is the total number of covalent bonds joining the nucleotides in each strand?