One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What term is used to describe the polarity of two DNA strands in a duplex?
The principles of complementary base pairing and antiparallel polarity of nucleic acid strands in a duplex are universal for the formation of nucleic acid duplexes. What is the chemical basis for this universality?
For the following fragment of DNA, determine the number of hydrogen bonds and the number of phosphodiester bonds present:
5'-ACGTAGAGTGCTC-3'
3'-TGCATCTCACGAG-5'
The following figure (Figure 1.6) presents simplified depictions of nucleotides containing deoxyribose, a nucleotide base, and a phosphate group. Use this simplified method of representation to illustrate the sequence 3'-AGTCGAT-5' and its complementary partner in a DNA duplex.
What kind of bonds join the C in one strand to the G in the complementary strand?
How many phosphodiester bonds are present in this DNA duplex?
How many hydrogen bonds are present in this DNA duplex?