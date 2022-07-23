Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - DNA Structure and Replication
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 7 - DNA Structure and ReplicationProblem 5g
Chapter 7, Problem 5g

One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Is the bond in part (f) a covalent or a noncovalent bond?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of DNA. DNA is composed of two strands that form a double helix. Each strand consists of nucleotides connected by covalent bonds, specifically phosphodiester bonds between the sugar and phosphate groups.
Step 2: Recognize the types of bonds in DNA. Covalent bonds are strong bonds that hold the backbone of the DNA together, while noncovalent bonds, such as hydrogen bonds, occur between complementary base pairs (A-T and G-C) to stabilize the double helix.
Step 3: Analyze the sequence provided. The sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3' represents one strand of DNA. To determine the type of bond in part (f), consider whether the bond is part of the backbone (covalent) or between base pairs (noncovalent).
Step 4: Recall that phosphodiester bonds are covalent and occur between the 3' hydroxyl group of one nucleotide and the 5' phosphate group of the next nucleotide in the strand. Hydrogen bonds, on the other hand, are noncovalent and occur between the nitrogenous bases of complementary strands.
Step 5: Based on the context of the question, identify whether the bond in part (f) is within the backbone (covalent) or between base pairs (noncovalent). Use the definitions and structural understanding of DNA to make this determination.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Covalent Bonds

Covalent bonds are strong chemical bonds formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. In the context of DNA, covalent bonds link the sugar and phosphate groups of the DNA backbone, creating a stable structure that holds the nucleotides together.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure

Noncovalent Bonds

Noncovalent bonds are weaker interactions that do not involve the sharing of electrons. In DNA, these include hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs, which stabilize the double helix structure but allow for the strands to separate during processes like replication and transcription.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure

DNA Structure

DNA is composed of two strands that form a double helix, with each strand made up of nucleotides. The sequence of nucleotides encodes genetic information, and the interactions between covalent and noncovalent bonds are crucial for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the DNA molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
DNA Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.

Which chemical groups of nucleotides react to form the bond in part (b)?

409
views
Textbook Question

One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.

What enzymes catalyze the reaction in part (d)?

463
views
Textbook Question

One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.

Identify the bond that joins one strand of a DNA duplex to the other strand.

579
views
Textbook Question

One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.

What term is used to describe the pattern of base pairing between one DNA strand and its partner in a duplex?

485
views
Textbook Question

One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.

What term is used to describe the polarity of two DNA strands in a duplex?

527
views
Textbook Question

The principles of complementary base pairing and antiparallel polarity of nucleic acid strands in a duplex are universal for the formation of nucleic acid duplexes. What is the chemical basis for this universality?

625
views