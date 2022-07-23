One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Which chemical groups of nucleotides react to form the bond in part (b)?
Which chemical groups of nucleotides react to form the bond in part (b)?
What enzymes catalyze the reaction in part (d)?
Identify the bond that joins one strand of a DNA duplex to the other strand.
What term is used to describe the pattern of base pairing between one DNA strand and its partner in a duplex?
What term is used to describe the polarity of two DNA strands in a duplex?
The principles of complementary base pairing and antiparallel polarity of nucleic acid strands in a duplex are universal for the formation of nucleic acid duplexes. What is the chemical basis for this universality?