One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Is the bond in part (f) a covalent or a noncovalent bond?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Is the bond in part (f) a covalent or a noncovalent bond?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What term is used to describe the pattern of base pairing between one DNA strand and its partner in a duplex?
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What term is used to describe the polarity of two DNA strands in a duplex?
For the following fragment of DNA, determine the number of hydrogen bonds and the number of phosphodiester bonds present:
5'-ACGTAGAGTGCTC-3'
3'-TGCATCTCACGAG-5'
The following figure (Figure 1.6) presents simplified depictions of nucleotides containing deoxyribose, a nucleotide base, and a phosphate group. Use this simplified method of representation to illustrate the sequence 3'-AGTCGAT-5' and its complementary partner in a DNA duplex.
What kind of bond joins the C to G within a single strand?
The following figure (Figure 1.6) presents simplified depictions of nucleotides containing deoxyribose, a nucleotide base, and a phosphate group. Use this simplified method of representation to illustrate the sequence 3'-AGTCGAT-5' and its complementary partner in a DNA duplex.
What kind of bonds join the C in one strand to the G in the complementary strand?