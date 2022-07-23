Antiparallel Orientation

DNA strands are oriented in an antiparallel fashion, meaning that one strand runs in the 5' to 3' direction while the complementary strand runs in the 3' to 5' direction. This orientation is essential for the proper alignment of base pairs and is critical during DNA replication and transcription, as enzymes that synthesize DNA and RNA can only add nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing strand.