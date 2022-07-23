One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Identify the bond that joins one strand of a DNA duplex to the other strand.
Is the bond in part (f) a covalent or a noncovalent bond?
What term is used to describe the pattern of base pairing between one DNA strand and its partner in a duplex?
The principles of complementary base pairing and antiparallel polarity of nucleic acid strands in a duplex are universal for the formation of nucleic acid duplexes. What is the chemical basis for this universality?
For the following fragment of DNA, determine the number of hydrogen bonds and the number of phosphodiester bonds present:
5'-ACGTAGAGTGCTC-3'
3'-TGCATCTCACGAG-5'
The following figure (Figure 1.6) presents simplified depictions of nucleotides containing deoxyribose, a nucleotide base, and a phosphate group. Use this simplified method of representation to illustrate the sequence 3'-AGTCGAT-5' and its complementary partner in a DNA duplex.
What kind of bond joins the C to G within a single strand?