Chapter 7, Problem 5i

One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What term is used to describe the polarity of two DNA strands in a duplex?

Verified step by step guidance
1
The term used to describe the polarity of two DNA strands in a duplex is 'antiparallel'. This means that the two strands run in opposite directions relative to each other.
In a DNA duplex, one strand runs in the 5' to 3' direction, while the complementary strand runs in the 3' to 5' direction.
The 5' end of a DNA strand refers to the end with a free phosphate group attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar molecule, while the 3' end has a free hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the 3' carbon of the sugar.
This antiparallel arrangement is crucial for the base pairing between the strands, as adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G) through hydrogen bonding.
Understanding the antiparallel nature of DNA is essential for processes like DNA replication, where enzymes like DNA polymerase synthesize new strands in the 5' to 3' direction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Polarity

DNA strands have directionality, referred to as polarity, which is determined by the orientation of the sugar-phosphate backbone. Each strand has a 5' end, where a phosphate group is attached, and a 3' end, where a hydroxyl group is present. This polarity is crucial for processes like DNA replication and transcription, as enzymes can only add nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing strand.
Antiparallel Structure

In a duplex DNA molecule, the two strands run in opposite directions, a feature known as antiparallelism. This means that if one strand runs from 5' to 3', the complementary strand runs from 3' to 5'. This arrangement is essential for the base pairing between the strands and for the proper functioning of DNA-related processes.
Complementary Base Pairing

DNA strands are held together by complementary base pairing, where adenine pairs with thymine (A-T) and cytosine pairs with guanine (C-G). This specificity in pairing is vital for maintaining the integrity of genetic information during replication and transcription. The antiparallel orientation of the strands facilitates this pairing, ensuring accurate genetic coding.
