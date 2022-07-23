DNA Polarity

DNA strands have directionality, referred to as polarity, which is determined by the orientation of the sugar-phosphate backbone. Each strand has a 5' end, where a phosphate group is attached, and a 3' end, where a hydroxyl group is present. This polarity is crucial for processes like DNA replication and transcription, as enzymes can only add nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing strand.