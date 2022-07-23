The segment of the bacterial TrpA gene involved in intrinsic termination of transcription is the following:
3'-TGGGTCGGGGCGGATTACTGCCCCGAAAAAAAACTTG-5'
5'-ACCCAGCCCCGCCTAATGACGGGGCTTTTTTTTGAAC-3'
Label the template and coding DNA strands.
Explain how a sequence of this type leads to intrinsic termination of transcription.
A 2-kb fragment of E. coli DNA contains the complete sequence of a gene for which transcription is terminated by the rho protein. The fragment contains the complete promoter sequence as well as the terminator region of the gene. The cloned fragment is examined by band shift assay. Each lane of a single electrophoresis gel contains the 2-kb cloned fragment under the following conditions:
Lane 1: 2-kb fragment alone
Lane 2: 2-kb fragment plus the core enzyme
Lane 3: 2-kb fragment plus the RNA polymerase holoenzyme
Lane 4: 2-kb fragment plus rho protein
Diagram the relative positions expected for the DNA fragments in this gel electrophoresis analysis.
Explain the relative positions of bands in lanes 1 and 4.
A 3.5-kb segment of DNA containing the complete sequence of a mouse gene is available. The DNA segment contains the promoter sequence and extends beyond the polyadenylation site of the gene. The DNA is studied by band shift assay, and the following gel bands are observed.
Match these conditions to a specific lane of the gel.
3.5-kb fragment plus TFIIB and TFIID
