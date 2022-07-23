Skip to main content
A 2-kb fragment of E. coli DNA contains the complete sequence of a gene for which transcription is terminated by the rho protein. The fragment contains the complete promoter sequence as well as the terminator region of the gene. The cloned fragment is examined by band shift assay. Each lane of a single electrophoresis gel contains the 2-kb cloned fragment under the following conditions:
Lane 1: 2-kb fragment alone
Lane 2: 2-kb fragment plus the core enzyme
Lane 3: 2-kb fragment plus the RNA polymerase holoenzyme
Lane 4: 2-kb fragment plus rho protein
Explain the relative positions of bands in lanes 1 and 3.

Step 1: Understand the components involved in the experiment. The 2-kb fragment contains the promoter sequence, the coding region, and the terminator region of the gene. The RNA polymerase holoenzyme is composed of the core enzyme and the sigma factor, which is responsible for recognizing the promoter sequence.
Step 2: Analyze Lane 1. This lane contains only the 2-kb DNA fragment. Since no proteins are bound to the DNA, the fragment will migrate freely through the gel based on its size and charge. This serves as the control for the experiment.
Step 3: Analyze Lane 3. This lane contains the 2-kb DNA fragment and the RNA polymerase holoenzyme. The sigma factor of the holoenzyme binds specifically to the promoter region of the DNA, forming a stable DNA-protein complex. This complex is larger and heavier than the unbound DNA, causing it to migrate more slowly through the gel compared to Lane 1.
Step 4: Compare the relative positions of bands in Lane 1 and Lane 3. The band in Lane 1 will be located further down the gel (closer to the bottom) because the unbound DNA migrates faster. The band in Lane 3 will be higher up the gel (closer to the top) due to the slower migration of the DNA-protein complex.
Step 5: Conclude that the difference in band positions between Lane 1 and Lane 3 is due to the binding of the RNA polymerase holoenzyme to the promoter region of the DNA, which increases the molecular weight and alters the migration rate of the DNA fragment in the gel.

Transcription and RNA Polymerase

Transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template. RNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for this process, and it exists in two forms: the core enzyme, which can synthesize RNA but cannot initiate transcription, and the holoenzyme, which includes a sigma factor that allows it to bind to promoters and initiate transcription effectively.
Band Shift Assay

A band shift assay, also known as an electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA), is a technique used to study protein-DNA interactions. In this assay, DNA fragments are subjected to electrophoresis, and the presence of bound proteins alters the mobility of the DNA on the gel, resulting in distinct band patterns that indicate the binding of proteins such as RNA polymerase or rho protein.
Rho-Dependent Termination

Rho-dependent termination is a mechanism by which transcription is terminated in prokaryotes, specifically involving the rho protein. This protein binds to the RNA transcript and moves along it, eventually causing the RNA polymerase to dissociate from the DNA when it encounters a specific termination signal, leading to the release of the newly synthesized RNA.
