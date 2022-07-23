The segment of the bacterial TrpA gene involved in intrinsic termination of transcription is the following:

3'-TGGGTCGGGGCGGATTACTGCCCCGAAAAAAAACTTG-5'

5'-ACCCAGCCCCGCCTAATGACGGGGCTTTTTTTTGAAC-3'

Explain how a sequence of this type leads to intrinsic termination of transcription.