The segment of the bacterial TrpA gene involved in intrinsic termination of transcription is the following:

3'-TGGGTCGGGGCGGATTACTGCCCCGAAAAAAAACTTG-5'

5'-ACCCAGCCCCGCCTAATGACGGGGCTTTTTTTTGAAC-3' Draw the mRNA structure that forms during transcription of this segment of the TrpA gene.