The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:
3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'
During transcription, was the adenine at the left-hand side of the sequence the first or the last nucleotide used to build the portion of mRNA shown? Explain how you know.
The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:
3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'
Write out the sequence and polarity of the DNA duplex that encodes this mRNA segment. Label the template and coding DNA strands.
The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:
3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'
Identify the direction in which the promoter region for this gene will be located.
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Examine these sequences and identify the Pribnow box sequence at approximately -10 for each promoter.
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Determine the consensus sequence for the Pribnow box from these sequences.
Bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts can differ—in the transcripts themselves, in whether the transcripts are modified before translation, and in how the transcripts are modified. For each of these three areas of contrast, describe what the differences are and why the differences exist.