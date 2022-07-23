Similarities and Differences

Both DNA and RNA polymerases are essential enzymes in nucleic acid synthesis, sharing similarities such as directionality of synthesis (5' to 3') and the requirement for a template strand. However, they differ in their substrates (deoxyribonucleotides for DNA polymerase and ribonucleotides for RNA polymerase), their roles in the cell (replication vs. transcription), and their initiation mechanisms (requirement of a primer for DNA polymerase vs. no primer for RNA polymerase).