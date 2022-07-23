The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.
If this region is a eukaryotic gene transcribed by RNA polymerase III, where are the promoter consensus sequences located?
The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.
If this region is a eukaryotic gene transcribed by RNA polymerase III, where are the promoter consensus sequences located?
The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:
3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'
During transcription, was the adenine at the left-hand side of the sequence the first or the last nucleotide used to build the portion of mRNA shown? Explain how you know.
The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:
3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'
Write out the sequence and polarity of the DNA duplex that encodes this mRNA segment. Label the template and coding DNA strands.
Compare and contrast the properties of DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase, listing at least three similarities and at least three differences between the molecules.
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Examine these sequences and identify the Pribnow box sequence at approximately -10 for each promoter.
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Determine the consensus sequence for the Pribnow box from these sequences.