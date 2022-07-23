The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:
3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'
Write out the sequence and polarity of the DNA duplex that encodes this mRNA segment. Label the template and coding DNA strands.
Identify the direction in which the promoter region for this gene will be located.
Compare and contrast the properties of DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase, listing at least three similarities and at least three differences between the molecules.
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Determine the consensus sequence for the Pribnow box from these sequences.
Bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts can differ—in the transcripts themselves, in whether the transcripts are modified before translation, and in how the transcripts are modified. For each of these three areas of contrast, describe what the differences are and why the differences exist.
Describe the two types of transcription termination found in bacterial genes. How does transcription termination differ for eukaryotic genes?