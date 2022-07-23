Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 7a

The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Examine these sequences and identify the Pribnow box sequence at approximately -10 for each promoter.

1
Examine the DNA sequences provided and locate the transcription start site, which is the nucleotide highlighted in blue. This is the +1 position.
Count 10 nucleotides upstream from the +1 position to identify the approximate -10 region for each promoter sequence.
Focus on the -10 region and compare the sequences to the consensus Pribnow box sequence, which is typically TATAAT. Look for similarities in the nucleotide arrangement.
Identify the most conserved sequence in the -10 region for each promoter, as this is likely to be the Pribnow box sequence.
Document the identified Pribnow box sequence for each promoter, ensuring that it aligns with the expected location and consensus sequence characteristics.

Promoter Regions

Promoter regions are specific sequences of DNA located upstream of a gene that signal the start of transcription. They contain essential elements that are recognized by RNA polymerase and transcription factors, facilitating the binding of the transcription machinery. In bacteria, these regions are crucial for the regulation of gene expression.
Pribnow Box

The Pribnow box, also known as the -10 region, is a conserved sequence found in bacterial promoters, typically consisting of the consensus sequence 'TATAAT'. It is located approximately 10 nucleotides upstream of the transcription start site and plays a critical role in the initiation of transcription by providing a binding site for RNA polymerase.
Transcription Initiation

Transcription initiation is the process by which RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of a gene and begins synthesizing RNA. This step is crucial for gene expression, as it determines whether a gene will be transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) and subsequently translated into a protein. The correct identification of promoter elements, such as the Pribnow box, is essential for successful transcription initiation.
