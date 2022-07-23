Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA ProcessingProblem 7b
Chapter 8, Problem 7b

The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Determine the consensus sequence for the Pribnow box from these sequences.
DNA sequences from six bacterial genes with highlighted nucleotides indicating transcription initiation points.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the Pribnow box region in each sequence. The Pribnow box is typically located approximately 10 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site (highlighted in blue). Extract the corresponding region from each sequence.
Align the extracted Pribnow box regions from all six sequences. Ensure that the sequences are properly aligned by their relative positions to the transcription start site.
For each position in the aligned sequences, count the frequency of each nucleotide (A, T, G, C). This will help determine the most common nucleotide at each position.
Determine the consensus sequence by selecting the nucleotide with the highest frequency at each position in the Pribnow box alignment. If there is a tie, note that ambiguity may exist at that position.
Combine the most frequent nucleotides from each position to form the final consensus sequence for the Pribnow box.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pribnow Box

The Pribnow box, also known as the -10 region, is a conserved sequence found in bacterial promoters, typically located about 10 nucleotides upstream of the transcription start site. It plays a crucial role in the initiation of transcription by providing a binding site for RNA polymerase. The consensus sequence for the Pribnow box is usually represented as 'TATAAT', which is essential for the recognition and binding of the transcription machinery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:14
Prokaryotic Transcription

Consensus Sequence

A consensus sequence is a sequence of DNA that represents the most common nucleotides found at each position in a set of related sequences. It is derived from multiple sequences and highlights the nucleotides that are most frequently observed, indicating their importance in biological functions. In the context of the Pribnow box, the consensus sequence helps identify the key elements necessary for transcription initiation in bacteria.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Sequencing Overview

Transcription Initiation

Transcription initiation is the process by which RNA polymerase binds to a promoter region of DNA and begins synthesizing RNA. This process is critical for gene expression, as it determines when and how much of a gene is transcribed into messenger RNA. The last nucleotide in the promoter sequence, highlighted in the question, marks the precise point where transcription starts, making it essential for understanding the regulation of gene expression in bacteria.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:

3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'

Identify the direction in which the promoter region for this gene will be located.

490
views
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the properties of DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase, listing at least three similarities and at least three differences between the molecules.

876
views
Textbook Question

The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Examine these sequences and identify the Pribnow box sequence at approximately -10 for each promoter.

665
views
Textbook Question

Bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts can differ—in the transcripts themselves, in whether the transcripts are modified before translation, and in how the transcripts are modified. For each of these three areas of contrast, describe what the differences are and why the differences exist.

515
views
Textbook Question

Describe the two types of transcription termination found in bacterial genes. How does transcription termination differ for eukaryotic genes?

740
views
Textbook Question

What is the role of enhancer sequences in transcription of eukaryotic genes? Speculate about why enhancers are not part of transcription of bacterial genes.

781
views