The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:
3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'
Identify the direction in which the promoter region for this gene will be located.
Compare and contrast the properties of DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase, listing at least three similarities and at least three differences between the molecules.
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Examine these sequences and identify the Pribnow box sequence at approximately -10 for each promoter.
Bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts can differ—in the transcripts themselves, in whether the transcripts are modified before translation, and in how the transcripts are modified. For each of these three areas of contrast, describe what the differences are and why the differences exist.
Describe the two types of transcription termination found in bacterial genes. How does transcription termination differ for eukaryotic genes?
What is the role of enhancer sequences in transcription of eukaryotic genes? Speculate about why enhancers are not part of transcription of bacterial genes.