Compare and contrast the properties of DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase, listing at least three similarities and at least three differences between the molecules.
Bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts can differ—in the transcripts themselves, in whether the transcripts are modified before translation, and in how the transcripts are modified. For each of these three areas of contrast, describe what the differences are and why the differences exist.
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Examine these sequences and identify the Pribnow box sequence at approximately -10 for each promoter.
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Determine the consensus sequence for the Pribnow box from these sequences.
Describe the two types of transcription termination found in bacterial genes. How does transcription termination differ for eukaryotic genes?
What is the role of enhancer sequences in transcription of eukaryotic genes? Speculate about why enhancers are not part of transcription of bacterial genes.
Describe the difference between introns and exons.