Chapter 8, Problem 11

Describe the difference between introns and exons.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genes are composed of both introns and exons, which are sequences of DNA within a gene.
Recognize that exons are the coding regions of a gene that are expressed and translated into proteins.
Identify that introns are non-coding regions that are transcribed into RNA but are removed during RNA splicing before translation.
Note that during the process of transcription, both introns and exons are copied into pre-mRNA.
Learn that the splicing process removes introns from the pre-mRNA, resulting in a mature mRNA composed only of exons, which is then translated into a protein.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Introns

Introns are non-coding sequences of DNA that are found within a gene. They are transcribed into precursor mRNA but are removed during the RNA splicing process before translation into proteins. Introns play roles in gene regulation and alternative splicing, which can lead to the production of multiple protein variants from a single gene.
Exons

Exons are the coding sequences of a gene that remain in the mature mRNA after splicing. They are essential for encoding the amino acid sequence of proteins. The arrangement and combination of exons can influence the final protein product, and their presence is crucial for the proper expression of genetic information.
RNA Splicing

RNA splicing is the process by which introns are removed and exons are joined together in precursor mRNA to form mature mRNA. This process is vital for the correct expression of genes, as it ensures that only the coding regions are translated into proteins. Splicing can also lead to alternative splicing, allowing for the generation of diverse protein isoforms from a single gene.
