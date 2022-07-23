Bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts can differ—in the transcripts themselves, in whether the transcripts are modified before translation, and in how the transcripts are modified. For each of these three areas of contrast, describe what the differences are and why the differences exist.
Describe the difference between introns and exons.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Introns
Exons
RNA Splicing
Describe the two types of transcription termination found in bacterial genes. How does transcription termination differ for eukaryotic genes?
What is the role of enhancer sequences in transcription of eukaryotic genes? Speculate about why enhancers are not part of transcription of bacterial genes.
Draw a bacterial promoter and label its consensus sequences. How does this promoter differ from a eukaryotic promoter transcribed:
By RNA polymerase II?
By RNA polymerase I?
By RNA polymerase III?
For a eukaryotic gene whose transcription requires the activity of an enhancer sequence, explain how proteins bound at the enhancer interact with RNA pol II and transcription factors bound at the promoter.
Three genes identified in the diagram as A, B, and C are transcribed from a region of DNA. The 5'-to-3' transcription of genes A and C elongates mRNA in the right-to-left direction, and transcription of gene B elongates mRNA in the left-to-right direction. For each gene, identify the coding strand by designating it as an 'upper strand' or 'lower strand' in the diagram.